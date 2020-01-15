What to do in Montreal today: Wednesday, January 15

Whether you’re a regular or a newb, tonight is a fine night to visit Annexe St-Ambroise in Montreal. The solid Southwest pub will be serving up $1 oysters in while supplies last. 5080 St-Ambroise, 6 p.m.

For anyone looking for something to do in Old Montreal today, Phi Centre’s exhibitions are a must-see. Cadavre exquis is a collection of VR (virtual reality) art — by the likes of Marina Abramović, Olafur Eliasson and Laurie Anderson — created using the titular Surrealist method (10 a.m.–5 p.m., $29/$22 students & seniors). Innerflood, four VR shorts complementing the Cadavre exquis exhibition (hourly from 1–6 p.m., $16.50/$13.50 students/seniors, 50 per cent off with Cadavre exquis ticket in advance). 407 St-Pierre

The Griffintown Art School welcomes the public to its Ceramics and Pottery Life Demonstration, an open house at the Montreal Art Centre. 1844 William, 4–8 p.m.

At Montreal’s archaeology museum Pointe-à-Callière, The Incas: Treasures of Peru assembles nearly 300 items to paint a picture of flora and fauna, agriculture, rites, ceramics, metallurgy and sculpture in pre-Inca and Inca civilizations and Andean culture, with ornaments, jewelry, vases, clothing and accessories and feather and textile pieces. The exhibition runs today through April 13. 150 Place Royale, Tue–Fri 10 a.m.–5 p.m., 11 a.m.–5 p.m. weekends, $19.13/$17.39 seniors/$13.05 for 13-30-year-olds/$6.95 for kids 5–12

In the Belgo Building, Galerie Hugues Charbonneau is holding a joint book launch and vernissage with author Benoit Aquin and visual artists Moridja Kitenge Banza and Cindy Phénix. 372 Ste-Catherine W. #308, 5–7 p.m.

A stone’s throw from St-Ambroise, soulful Afrofunk Trio Only the Righteous play Bar de Courcelle. 4685 Notre-Dame W., 9 p.m., free

Dr. Bahar will lay some eclectic sounds on Club Pelicano tonight. 1076 Bleury, 10 p.m., price unlisted

