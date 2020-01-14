The top events happening in the city, daily.

What to do in Montreal today: Tuesday, January 14

Snacks and fun are promised at the finissage for Cover to Cover at Mouseprint Gallery in Montreal, featuring work by five artists. 1515 Ste-Catherine W. 9th floor 9.416, 5–7 p.m.

Since Korean cinema is so hot right now (and has been for over a decade, actually), Peel Street Cinéma is screening Park Chan-wook’s 2016 film The Handmaiden. 3475 Peel, 7 p.m., BYO bowl for free popcorn

An organization called Montreal for Bernie (Sanders) is hosting a live Democratic debate screening at Ye Olde Orchard downtown. 1189 de la Montagne, 7 p.m.

At le Ritz tonight, you can check out British experimental rock band Modern Nature — led by former Ultimate Painting frontman Jack Cooper — with openers Olden Folk. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8:30 p.m., $12/$15

77 Montreal presents Toronto punks Pkew Pkew Pkew and Barrasso at l’Esco, with openers the Lookout. 4461 St-Denis, 8:30 p.m., $16

