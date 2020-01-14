Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Al South, Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Jacob Carey, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, MATTHEW HAYS, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies, Sarah Foulkes, Toula Drimonis

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

Nov 2019

  • Alexia Gourd
  • Antigone
  • Corridor
  • Danny Bhoy
  • Fabrikate
  • Half Moon Run
  • L'Express
  • M for Montreal
  • Midway
  • Roland Emmerich
  • Sophie Deraspe

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

what to do Montreal
Life, to do list

What to do in Montreal today: Tuesday, January 14

by CultMTL

The top events happening in the city, daily.

Snacks and fun are promised at the finissage for Cover to Cover at Mouseprint Gallery in Montreal, featuring work by five artists. 1515 Ste-Catherine W. 9th floor 9.416, 5–7 p.m.

Since Korean cinema is so hot right now (and has been for over a decade, actually), Peel Street Cinéma is screening Park Chan-wook’s 2016 film The Handmaiden. 3475 Peel, 7 p.m., BYO bowl for free popcorn

An organization called Montreal for Bernie (Sanders) is hosting a live Democratic debate screening at Ye Olde Orchard downtown. 1189 de la Montagne, 7 p.m.

At le Ritz tonight, you can check out British experimental rock band Modern Nature — led by former Ultimate Painting frontman Jack Cooper — with openers Olden Folk. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8:30 p.m., $12/$15

77 Montreal presents Toronto punks Pkew Pkew Pkew and Barrasso at l’Esco, with openers the Lookout. 4461 St-Denis, 8:30 p.m., $16

See our Montreal Music Listings for more concert and nightlife event options. For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.