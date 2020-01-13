Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Al South, Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Jacob Carey, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, MATTHEW HAYS, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies, Sarah Foulkes, Toula Drimonis

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

Recent issue

Nov 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Montreal

Chilly Gonzales

Life, to do list

What to do in Montreal today: Monday, January 13

by CultMTL

The top events happening in the city, daily.

Winos and connoisseurs alike will want to check out a wine tasting tonight at Furco in Montreal. 425 Mayor, 4–7 p.m., $10 contribution suggested

See the launch of Establishing a Database Connection by Gavin Park and Kristina Vannan, “part exhibition framework experimentation, part interface design interrogation.” The project is the result of the first Expanding Exhibitions residency at the Leonard and Bina Ellen Gallery, a joint endeavour with Concordia’s art history and design and computation arts programs. 4th Space (1400 de Maisonneuve W.), 5 p.m.

Pianist extraordinaire Chilly Gonzales is playing the first of two consecutive Solo Piano III concerts at Théâtre St-Denis. 1594 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $62.50/$47.50/$42.50

For a night of experimental genre-bending, Junk by Gabi Tome — “a jazz punk ballad of my life on planet Earth” — is the show to see. Résonance Café (5175 Parc), 9 p.m., $8

