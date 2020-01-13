What to do in Montreal today: Monday, January 13

Winos and connoisseurs alike will want to check out a wine tasting tonight at Furco in Montreal. 425 Mayor, 4–7 p.m., $10 contribution suggested

See the launch of Establishing a Database Connection by Gavin Park and Kristina Vannan, “part exhibition framework experimentation, part interface design interrogation.” The project is the result of the first Expanding Exhibitions residency at the Leonard and Bina Ellen Gallery, a joint endeavour with Concordia’s art history and design and computation arts programs. 4th Space (1400 de Maisonneuve W.), 5 p.m.

Pianist extraordinaire Chilly Gonzales is playing the first of two consecutive Solo Piano III concerts at Théâtre St-Denis. 1594 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $62.50/$47.50/$42.50

For a night of experimental genre-bending, Junk by Gabi Tome — “a jazz punk ballad of my life on planet Earth” — is the show to see. Résonance Café (5175 Parc), 9 p.m., $8

