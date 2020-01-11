Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

what to do Montreal

Patrick Watson. Photo by Ilenia Tesoro

Life, to do list

What to do in Montreal today: Saturday, January 11

by CultMTL

The top events happening in the city, daily.

Cozy Mile End music venue Ursa hosts Saturday British Tea in Montreal, with sweet and savoury treats and live classical music by Tom Mennier. 5589 Parc, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Three vernissages are happening this afternoon: Mathieu Cardin’s What the Frog’s Eye Tells the Frog’s Brain at Vox (2 Ste-Catherine E., 3 p.m.), Greg Payce’s Transfiguration at Art Mûr (5826 St-Hubert, 3 p.m.) and Ève K. Tremblay’s Au lac des Possibles at Patrick Mikhail Montreal (4815 St-Laurent, 2 p.m.).

An all-star fundraiser concert for the Amazon rainforest is happening at the Rialto tonight, featuring Safia Nolin, Brad and Andrew Barr, Patrick Watson, Ariane Moffatt, la Force, Erika Angell (Thus Owls), Arthur H., Salomé Leclerc, Bïa, Vovo Saramanda and Rebecca Foon. Bonus: aftershow DJ set by Marie Davidson. 5723 Parc, 7:30 p.m., $45/$15 for aftershow only

Previously held in B.C., planting film festival From the Ground Up comes to Montreal for the first time, launching at Bain Mathieu tonight. The film program includes new and “classic” planting shorts, documentary trailers and more, to be followed by a stand-up comedy set and DJ/dancing. 2915 Ontario E., 7 p.m., $20

“Beat/bruit” duo Transparente is launching their debut EP Reflet Violet at la Sotterenea, with support from Emilie Roby, Chabanel and Sérieu X. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10/PWYC

A few days after what would’ve been David Bowie’s birthday, DJ Flâneur hosts a dance party at l’Escogriffe  in honour of the influential genre-hopping music legend. 4461 St-Denis, 11:30 p.m., free

