What to do in Montreal today: Friday, January 10

There’s a triple vernissages happening tonight for three exhibitions at Centre Clark in Montreal: Bonnie Baxter’s Spirit Matter, Eve Tagny’s Condolere Sanctuaries and Xuan Ye’s @DJXENOYOGA. 5455 de Gaspé #114, 8 p.m.

See some of the rising stars of Montreal’s music scene in the Class of 2020 concert at Bar le Ritz PDB, care of Exclaim and Dan Burke/NeXT Shows. The line-up features Petra Glynt, Dish Pit, Hanorah, Sorry Girls and Sasha Cay. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $10.50 advance

A trio of Concordia electroacoustics students known as Non-Being Ad Nauseum are playing an improv set at Resonance Café tonight. Expect “a playful attunement to what sonic life-forms might be sculpted from the decay of popular forms such as hip hop, dance, jazz and pop as well as those resulting from electroacoustic studies.” 5175A Parc, sets at 9 and 10 p.m.

For a dance party of a different colour, Blue Hawaïi are DJing at Datcha. 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., $12 in advance

See our Listings for more event options and things to do. For more concert recommendations in Montreal, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.