Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Al South, Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Jacob Carey, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, MATTHEW HAYS, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies, Sarah Foulkes, Toula Drimonis

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

Nov 2019

  • Alexia Gourd
  • Antigone
  • Corridor
  • Danny Bhoy
  • Fabrikate
  • Half Moon Run
  • L'Express
  • M for Montreal
  • Midway
  • Roland Emmerich
  • Sophie Deraspe

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Life, to do list

What to do in Montreal today: Friday, January 10

by CultMTL

The top events happening in the city, daily.

There’s a triple vernissages happening tonight for three exhibitions at Centre Clark in Montreal: Bonnie Baxter’s Spirit Matter, Eve Tagny’s Condolere Sanctuaries and Xuan Ye’s @DJXENOYOGA. 5455 de Gaspé #114, 8 p.m.

See some of the rising stars of Montreal’s music scene in the Class of 2020 concert at Bar le Ritz PDB, care of Exclaim and Dan Burke/NeXT Shows. The line-up features Petra Glynt, Dish Pit, Hanorah, Sorry Girls and Sasha Cay. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $10.50 advance

A trio of Concordia electroacoustics students known as Non-Being Ad Nauseum are playing an improv set at Resonance Café tonight. Expect “a playful attunement to what sonic life-forms might be sculpted from the decay of popular forms such as hip hop, dance, jazz and pop as well as those resulting from electroacoustic studies.” 5175A Parc, sets at 9 and 10 p.m.

For a dance party of a different colour, Blue Hawaïi are DJing at Datcha. 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., $12 in advance

See our Listings for more event options and things to do. For more concert recommendations in Montreal, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.