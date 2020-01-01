Happy New Year, Montreal

Here’s what to do in Montreal today.

Happy New Year! Here’s what to do in Montreal today.

It’s an official holiday and a lot of shops and restaurants are closed today, but you can always count on movie theatres to stay open. Among the highly recommended movies screening in Montreal right now is Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women. Seriously. Check it out.

There are also a few parties happening tonight:

If you kept it chill last night and are looking for a serious party, the Jello Bar Reunion Experience 2020 — Suit and Tie Edition — is happening at Rooftop Skyline, with DJs Majess and Tuff and a live band. 2 Catherine E., 9 p.m., $40

Hush: The Final Chapter is another upscale party happening at Griffintown’s Salon 1831, with DJs Kwite Sane, Blaster, Sir-D, Platinum D, Star Q, Sylk & Chief K. 550 Richmond, 9 p.m., price unlisted (contact info here)

La Tulipe’s long-running “Frenchy jazzy swing” night C’est Extra has its New Years Day edition tonight. 4530 Papineau, 9:30 p.m., price unlisted

