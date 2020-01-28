Ines de la Fressange x Uniqlo returns for Spring/Summer

Uniqlo’s recurring collaboration with French fashion brand Ines de la Fressenge continues this week with their Spring/Summer collection launch. This comes after successful Uniqlo collabs with renowned designers like Jil Sander, JW Anderson, Undercover, and more recently Marimekko. The Japanese mega-retailer has worked with Ines de la Fressange since 2018 to create collections that perfectly embody the idea of “French chic.” The latest collection for the warmer months takes on a theme: “1924: Essential memories live on.”

Uniqlo x Ines de la Fressange. Photo by Uniqlo

1924 is the year France hosted the Olympics, with the summer Olympic opening ceremony taking place in Paris. Thus, there is a sportswear theme here. The collaboration has once again resulted in a complete clothing and accessories collection. There’s everything from blazers, sweaters and blouses to dresses, scarves and bags.

Made for all

Some key pieces include the argyle print V-neck sweaters ($49.90), knitted jacket ($59.90), rayon crepe tie long sleeve blouses ($39.90) and wrap short sleeve dresses ($59.90), and open collar short sleeve shirts ($39.90). There’s also a pretty cool tracksuit (jacket, $59.90 and pants, $39.90) and beautiful pointelle crew necks ($29.90) and cardigans ($39.90). On the accessories front there are beautiful silk scarves ($29.90), fedoras ($29.90), vintage narrow belts ($39.90) and enamel mini backpacks ($39.90).

Uniqlo x Ines de la Fressange. Photo by Uniqlo

“Past UNIQLO and Ines de la Fressange collaborative LifeWear Collections built on Ines’s philosophy embodying French chic transcend time and continue to be loved by many people. Now with this latest collection, we begin a new chapter.” —UNIQLO

Uniqlo x Ines de la Fressange. Photo by Uniqlo

De la Fressange is a model turned art director for her own brand, and is described as an icon of “Parisian Chic.” Therefore, this collection offers a great opportunity to obtain her beautiful French styles at a price point Uniqlo shoppers are familiar with. The Uniqlo store in Montreal hasn’t opened yet, so the easiest way to shop this collection without traveling to other stores in Canada is to shop online on Thursday, Jan. 30. Happy Shopping!

To take a look at the full collection, please also visit the Uniqlo Canada website.

Additionally, to read about the latest fashion collaborations, please visit our Style section.