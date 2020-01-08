Gucci brings high-end fashion to the magical world of Disney

Gucci’s latest collaboration is with none other than Disney. The timing of Disney x Gucci comes in honour of the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Mouse. Disney had a massive year at the box office in 2019, and their licensed products account for approximately $60 billion in retail sales. Under Alessandro Michele, Gucci has previously had excellent collaborations with Dapper Dan, Gucci Ghost (Trevor Andrew aka Trouble Andrew), Major League Baseball (MLB) and Coco Capitán. The Disney collab, which primarily focuses on Mickey Mouse, will feature items from Gucci’s ready-to-wear, handbag, shoe and accessories departments. The campaign below was shot by Harmony Korine.

Disney x Gucci. Photo by Harmony Korine

The collection has 73 pieces and includes everything from swimsuits, T-shirts and sweatshirts to bowling shirts, jackets and a beautiful tracksuit in the Mini GG print with Mickey Mouse. On the accessories front, there’s jewelry, slides and Ace sneakers, scarves and a variety of handbags, backpacks and small leather goods. Most of the bags are featured in the brown Mini GG Mickey Mouse canvas (like the print used for the tracksuit), while another multicolour design has been used for the GG Marmont shoulder bags. Finally, there’s also a watch from the Gucci Grip line, featuring Mickey on the front of a gold PVD case.

Disney x Gucci. Photo by Harmony Korine

Being Gucci, the collection of course comes at a higher price. The most affordable items in the collection are the silk neck bow ($265), card case ($365) and slides ($460). The highest-priced item in the collection is the large suitcase in the GG Supreme Canvas with Mickey Mouse ($7830). While Gucci’s Montreal store may be selling some pieces of the collection, the easiest way to purchase Disney x Gucci is online at Gucci.com. Enjoy!

For more info on the collaboration, check out the Disney x Gucci page.