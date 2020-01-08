Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Al South, Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Jacob Carey, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, MATTHEW HAYS, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies, Sarah Foulkes, Toula Drimonis

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

Nov 2019

  • Alexia Gourd
  • Antigone
  • Corridor
  • Danny Bhoy
  • Fabrikate
  • Half Moon Run
  • L'Express
  • M for Montreal
  • Midway
  • Roland Emmerich
  • Sophie Deraspe

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Disney Gucci

Disney x Gucci. Photo by Harmony Korine

Life, Style

Gucci brings high-end fashion to the magical world of Disney

by CultMTL

Disney x Gucci has arrived in time for the Year of the Mouse.

Gucci’s latest collaboration is with none other than Disney. The timing of Disney x Gucci comes in honour of the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Mouse. Disney had a massive year at the box office in 2019, and their licensed products account for approximately $60 billion in retail sales. Under Alessandro Michele, Gucci has previously had excellent collaborations with Dapper Dan, Gucci Ghost (Trevor Andrew aka Trouble Andrew), Major League Baseball (MLB) and Coco Capitán. The Disney collab, which primarily focuses on Mickey Mouse, will feature items from Gucci’s ready-to-wear, handbag, shoe and accessories departments. The campaign below was shot by Harmony Korine.

Disney Gucci
Disney x Gucci. Photo by Harmony Korine

The collection has 73 pieces and includes everything from swimsuits, T-shirts and sweatshirts to bowling shirts, jackets and a beautiful tracksuit in the Mini GG print with Mickey Mouse. On the accessories front, there’s jewelry, slides and Ace sneakers, scarves and a variety of handbags, backpacks and small leather goods. Most of the bags are featured in the brown Mini GG Mickey Mouse canvas (like the print used for the tracksuit), while another multicolour design has been used for the GG Marmont shoulder bags. Finally, there’s also a watch from the Gucci Grip line, featuring Mickey on the front of a gold PVD case.

Disney Gucci
Disney x Gucci. Photo by Harmony Korine

Being Gucci, the collection of course comes at a higher price. The most affordable items in the collection are the silk neck bow ($265), card case ($365) and slides ($460). The highest-priced item in the collection is the large suitcase in the GG Supreme Canvas with Mickey Mouse ($7830). While Gucci’s Montreal store may be selling some pieces of the collection, the easiest way to purchase Disney x Gucci is online at Gucci.com. Enjoy!

For more info on the collaboration, check out the Disney x Gucci page.