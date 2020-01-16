16 Montreal bars will stay open till 6 a.m. for Nuit Blanche 2020

More bars than ever have been granted special permission to extend their hours for the annual all-night art party.

The 2020 edition of Nuit Blanche is happening on Feb. 29, and for the occasion, 16 Montreal bars will be serving alcohol till 6 a.m. As reported by CTV Montreal, all the bars in question are located in the Quartier Latin and Village neighbourhoods.

The city has granted this special permission to more establishments this year due to higher demand from bar owners, according to Luc Rabouin, the Montreal executive committee member responsible for economic and commercial development. Nine Montreal bars were allowed to extend their hours till 6 a.m. in 2016 (all of them in Quartier Latin), and 12 bars have had the privilege from 2017 through 2019.

For more information about Nuit Blanche, look here, and look out for our annual mega-list of programming highlights in mid-February.

Here is the list of bars that will stay open till 6 a.m. on Feb. 29, 2020:

Arcade Mtl (2031 St-Denis)

(2031 St-Denis) Les 3 Brasseurs (1660 St-Denis)

(1660 St-Denis) Pub L’Abreuvoir (403 Ontario E.)

(403 Ontario E.) Bistro à Jojo (1627 St-Denis)

(1627 St-Denis) Edgar Hyper Lodge (1738 St-Denis)

(1738 St-Denis) Pub L’Île Noire (1649 St-Denis)

(1649 St-Denis) Café Hookah Lounge (1699 St-Denis)

(1699 St-Denis) Pub Patrick’s (1707 St-Denis)

(1707 St-Denis) Le Saint-Bock Brasserie artisanale Inc. (1741 St-Denis)

(1741 St-Denis) Turbo Haüs (2040 St-Denis)

(2040 St-Denis) Meltdown Esports Bars (2035 St-Denis)

(2035 St-Denis) Saint-Houblon (1567 St-Denis)

(1567 St-Denis) Le Petit Moscou (323 Ontario E.)

(323 Ontario E.) Le Date Piano Ba r (1218 Ste-Catherine E.)

r (1218 Ste-Catherine E.) District Video Lounge (1365 Ste-Catherine E.)

(1365 Ste-Catherine E.) Bar Renard (1272 Ste-Catherine E.)

