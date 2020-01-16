Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

A Montreal bar celebrating Nuit Blanche
News, Nightlife

16 Montreal bars will stay open till 6 a.m. for Nuit Blanche 2020

by CultMTL

More bars than ever have been granted special permission to extend their hours for the annual all-night art party.

The 2020 edition of Nuit Blanche is happening on Feb. 29, and for the occasion, 16 Montreal bars will be serving alcohol till 6 a.m. As reported by CTV Montreal, all the bars in question are located in the Quartier Latin and Village neighbourhoods.

The city has granted this special permission to more establishments this year due to higher demand from bar owners, according to Luc Rabouin, the Montreal executive committee member responsible for economic and commercial development. Nine Montreal bars were allowed to extend their hours till 6 a.m. in 2016 (all of them in Quartier Latin), and 12 bars have had the privilege from 2017 through 2019.

For more information about Nuit Blanche, look here, and look out for our annual mega-list of programming highlights in mid-February.

Here is the list of bars that will stay open till 6 a.m. on Feb. 29, 2020:

  • Arcade Mtl (2031 St-Denis)
  •  Les 3 Brasseurs (1660 St-Denis) 
  •  Pub L’Abreuvoir (403 Ontario E.)
  •  Bistro à Jojo (1627 St-Denis)
  •  Edgar Hyper Lodge (1738 St-Denis)
  •  Pub L’Île Noire (1649 St-Denis)
  •  Café Hookah Lounge (1699 St-Denis) 
  •  Pub Patrick’s (1707 St-Denis)
  •  Le Saint-Bock Brasserie artisanale Inc. (1741 St-Denis) 
  •  Turbo Haüs (2040 St-Denis)
  •  Meltdown Esports Bars (2035 St-Denis)
  •  Saint-Houblon (1567 St-Denis)
  •  Le Petit Moscou (323 Ontario E.)
  •  Le Date Piano Bar (1218 Ste-Catherine E.)
  •  District Video Lounge (1365 Ste-Catherine E.)
  •  Bar Renard (1272 Ste-Catherine E.)

Check out our photos from Nuit Blanche 2019 here.