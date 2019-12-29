Who we are...

UNIQLO’s celebration of Gudetama is super cute

The Gudelicious collection will launch online on December 30th.

Uniqlo’s latest collaboration is upon us and it’s interestingly odd. The collection is called Gudelicious and it’s based on the Japanese cartoon character Gudetama. Originally produced by Sanrio (the company behind Hello Kitty) in 2014, Gudetama’s English translation is “lazy egg,” which explains the tired look on its face. While Japenese people are known to be hard-working, the character partly symbolizes the “laziness” of millennials. The popularity of Gudetama has spread worldwide, and it’s become a symbol of Kawaii culture.

The collection is designed for women, and includes six T-shirts ($14.90) in white, black, cream, beige and pink. Each tee has a different design depicting Gudetama as various food items. The lazy egg is depicted on pizza, noodles, fried rice, in a sandwich and on toast with bacon and sausages. While the meaning behind the character may be quite cynical, the designs are still extremely cute. And who doesn’t feel lazy some days?

These collection can be purchased online starting Monday, Dec. 30. Check the Uniqlo website for more details. Enjoy the lazy egg!