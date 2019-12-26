Last chance to party at Katacombes

Listen up, ya loose screws! Obvs the year-end rookie night known as New Year’s Eve is happening on Tuesday and I’ll point you in the direction of a couple of NYE parties that will hopefully not result in a rando puking on your shoes.

More importantly, though, and as I’ve been reporting for awhile now, this Tuesday DIY venue Katacombes will cease to be and will be going out with a blast. If you slept on this one you’re fugged as tickets for their final night as well their Saturday night metal barnstormer are sold out. But if you do choose to mosey down there before Tuesday to bid your adieu, chances are you will run into a great gig.

My hat goes off to Jannick and crew for providing one of the best venues in the city, a place that always kept the independent punk spirit at heart. Good luck to whatever they do in the future.

Friday: As of this writing, you can still make the Ab Irato gig at Katacombes, but you better get tickets as soon as you read this because I’m going to bet this will sell out. Opening are la Gachette, Meh, Persona Non Grata, Ultra Phoque and Macrocilix. 1635 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $5

Saturday: Katacombes is really going out in style and if you don’t have tickets and think you’re getting in to see the almighty Voivod absolutely kill it, you’re kidding yourself as the show is (you guessed it) sold out. If you do have tickets, you’ll be banging along with warriors of ice as well as Metalian, Reanimator and Painbow. This should be one for the record books. 1635 St-Laurent, sold out

Monday: It will take cajones of cast iron to dare to play a show on the eve of NYE but again this is Katacombes’ final stand so I would expect people who don’t have tickets for the venue’s last night will want to show up for this. Kissing Katacombes goodbye will be Junkowl, Chronolith, Venomenon (who are also playing next week) and the Listener. 1635 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $7/$10

Tuesday: Here it is kids. Katacombes’ “Final Bloodbath” is happening, but of course it’s sold out. If you have ever been to one of Katacombes’ Varning From Montreal fests, you know how messy this will get. If you’re reading this and don’t have any tickets, the line-up you’ll be missing as Katacombes puts the nail in will be No Fucker, Subversive Rite, Lifeless Dark, Bloodsuckers, Ultra Rat, Video Filth, Innocent, the Conscripts, Porvenir Oscuro, Faze, No War, Spirit Cry and Fractured with DJs Paula, Gustavo and Jose. Warning: your New Year’s Day will be devastating.

If you can’t get in for the Final Bloodbath, you can make tracks down the street to Turbo Haüs to catch local psychobilly greasers the Brains with Men in Gray Suits, Eric Sandmark and the Black Moon Ramblers and Seb Black with DJ Marianne Von Crow keeping things moving. On the bar side is none other than me playing some searing soul and sloppy punk. Who will I smooch with at the midnight hour? Could it be you? Come on down and find out. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $20/$25

For a night with some rocking but more on the dance tip is Analogue Addiction and Distorsion’s NYE party at l’Esco with Babysitter and DJs Eliane Viens-Synott and DJ Jean Phillipe keeping things far from the lame zone. Free beer and a shot at midnight. 4461 St-Denis, 7 p.m., $10

Current Obsession: The Boys, Alternative Chartbuster

jonathan.cummins@gmail.com