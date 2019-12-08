The top events happening in the city, daily.

Here’s what to do in Montreal today

Among the many holiday pop-up shops happening in town today are a Vegan Christmas Market (50 Ste-Catherine W., 11 a.m.–5 p.m.) and a Made in Montreal sale (5587 Parc, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.).

Off the holiday best, a solemn commemoration of those who died from the Irish famine in Montreal is happening at the Black Rock Irish Famine Cemetery in Pointe Ste-Charles. Bridge Street, 3 p.m.

Singer/guitarist Mike O’Brien plays Vices & Versa’s weekly acoustic show. 6631 St-Laurent, 5:30 p.m., free

Salon Daomé’s Lofthanza dance party takes flight with guest DJs Lost Heroes and Bunzinelli. 4465 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., free with Facebook event attendance confirmation before 8:30 p.m./$8

