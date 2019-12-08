Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

Nov 2019

  • Alexia Gourd
  • Antigone
  • Corridor
  • Danny Bhoy
  • Fabrikate
  • Half Moon Run
  • L'Express
  • M for Montreal
  • Midway
  • Roland Emmerich
  • Sophie Deraspe

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Vegan Christmas Market

Here’s what to do in Montreal today

Among the many holiday pop-up shops happening in town today are a Vegan Christmas Market (50 Ste-Catherine W., 11 a.m.–5 p.m.) and a Made in Montreal sale (5587 Parc, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.).

Off the holiday best, a solemn commemoration of those who died from the Irish famine in Montreal is happening at the Black Rock Irish Famine Cemetery in Pointe Ste-Charles. Bridge Street, 3 p.m.

Singer/guitarist Mike O’Brien plays Vices & Versa’s weekly acoustic show. 6631 St-Laurent, 5:30 p.m., free

Salon Daomé’s Lofthanza dance party takes flight with guest DJs Lost Heroes and Bunzinelli. 4465 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., free with Facebook event attendance confirmation before 8:30 p.m./$8

