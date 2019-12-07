Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Mini-Comiccon

Here's what to do in Montreal today

by CultMTL

The top events happening in the city, daily.

Check out the inaugural edition of the one-day Aufküs artisan market in Parc Ex. 544 Jarry, 11 a.m.

Mini-Comiccon is on today and tomorrow at Palais des Congrès, with vendors and exhibitors selling loads of toys, comics (natch) and other sci-fi, fantasy, horror and manga merchandise just in time for the holidays. And you know the cosplayers will be out in full force. 1001 Place Jean-Paul Riopelle, 11 a.m–6 p.m.

Last year MainLine theatre hosted a live staged reading of the ’80s action/alt-Xmas film Die Hard with an all-female cast, and it was such a hit that they’re doing it again tonight, for the benefit of the Canadian Women’s Foundation. See the cast and other details here. 3997 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $12/$15

British electronic/IDM duo Plaid play a rare gig at Fairmount with opener CMD. 5240 Parc, 9 p.m., $20/$25

Get low at Mile End’s cozy black box nightclub Datcha with Poirier’s Slow Burner. 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., price unlisted

