Here’s what to do in Montreal today

Check out the inaugural edition of the one-day Aufküs artisan market in Parc Ex. 544 Jarry, 11 a.m.

Mini-Comiccon is on today and tomorrow at Palais des Congrès, with vendors and exhibitors selling loads of toys, comics (natch) and other sci-fi, fantasy, horror and manga merchandise just in time for the holidays. And you know the cosplayers will be out in full force. 1001 Place Jean-Paul Riopelle, 11 a.m–6 p.m.

Last year MainLine theatre hosted a live staged reading of the ’80s action/alt-Xmas film Die Hard with an all-female cast, and it was such a hit that they’re doing it again tonight, for the benefit of the Canadian Women’s Foundation. See the cast and other details here. 3997 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $12/$15

British electronic/IDM duo Plaid play a rare gig at Fairmount with opener CMD. 5240 Parc, 9 p.m., $20/$25

Get low at Mile End’s cozy black box nightclub Datcha with Poirier’s Slow Burner. 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., price unlisted

