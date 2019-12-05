The top events happening in the city, daily.

Here’s what to do in Montreal today

The designers of the Grover art space near Frontenac metro are going into holiday market mode today through Sunday, Dec. 8. 2065 Parthenais, 12–9 p.m. Thu/Fri, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Sat/Sun

Art film festival FIFA presents Indigenous Short Films by mobile studio Wapikoni mobile at the McCord Museum, on themes of photography, clothing and identity. 690 Sherbrooke W., 6–8 p.m., free

The Andrew Schinasi Quarter plays jazz at Mile End cocktail bar the Emerald. 5295 Parc, 7–11 p.m.

Arcmtl — the non-profit, largely volunteer-run organization behind Expozine, Volume Mtl, the Grande poster art fair, Distroboto art vending machines and a the Arcmtl archive centre — celebrates its 20th anniversary tonight with a benefit gala featuring a live set by Montreal psych/experimental bands Crabe and Some Became Hollow Tubes as well as cabaret performances by STM Getaway, Émilie Mouchous, Endre Farkas, Velma Candyass, Tony Ezzy and more. La Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent), 8 p.m., suggested donation $12–$20

Get into Dark Disko at Bar la Shop with Thomas Church, Maurice Machine, Tom H and DJ Camomile. 4177 St-Denis, 9 p.m., free with Facebook RSVP before midnight/$10

See our Music Listings for more concert and nightlife event options.

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.