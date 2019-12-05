Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

Nov 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

FIFA at the McCord Museum w. Wapikoni Mobile: Indigenous Short Films

Here’s what to do in Montreal today

by CultMTL

The top events happening in the city, daily.

The designers of the Grover art space near Frontenac metro are going into holiday market mode today through Sunday, Dec. 8. 2065 Parthenais, 12–9 p.m. Thu/Fri, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Sat/Sun

Art film festival FIFA presents Indigenous Short Films by mobile studio Wapikoni mobile at the McCord Museum, on themes of photography, clothing and identity. 690 Sherbrooke W., 6–8 p.m., free

The Andrew Schinasi Quarter plays jazz at Mile End cocktail bar the Emerald. 5295 Parc, 7–11 p.m.

Arcmtl — the non-profit, largely volunteer-run organization behind Expozine, Volume Mtl, the Grande poster art fair, Distroboto art vending machines and a the Arcmtl archive centre — celebrates its 20th anniversary tonight with a benefit gala featuring a live set by Montreal psych/experimental bands Crabe and Some Became Hollow Tubes as well as cabaret performances by STM Getaway, Émilie Mouchous, Endre Farkas, Velma Candyass, Tony Ezzy and more. La Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent), 8 p.m., suggested donation $12–$20

Get into Dark Disko at Bar la Shop with Thomas Church, Maurice Machine, Tom H and DJ Camomile.  4177 St-Denis, 9 p.m., free with Facebook RSVP before midnight/$10

