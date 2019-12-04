Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

Recent issue

Nov 2019

  • Alexia Gourd
  • Antigone
  • Corridor
  • Danny Bhoy
  • Fabrikate
  • Half Moon Run
  • L'Express
  • M for Montreal
  • Midway
  • Roland Emmerich
  • Sophie Deraspe

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Hawksley Workman

Life, to do list

Here’s what to do in Montreal today

by CultMTL

The top events happening in the city, daily.

The Diving Bell Social Club hosts the final edition of Witty Wednesday stand-up nights for 2019, so come check out half a dozen comics (and “roughly 100 special guests”) including Diana Gerisimov, Nazeer Khan and Hart Less. 3956 St-Laurent, 7:30 p.m., $5–$10 suggested donation

As part of 12 days of action against violence against women, there will be a vigil tonight outside the Montreal office of Premier Legault in support of the women discriminated against by Bill 21. 2001 McGill College, 5:30–7 p.m.

Tonight’s edition of Drawn & Quarterly’s monthly Graphic Novel Book Club focuses on Grass by Keum Suk Gendry-Kim (translated from Korean by Janet Hong), an anti-war story about a Korean girl forced into sexual slavery for the Japanese Imperial Army during WWII. 176 Bernard W., 7 p.m. 

Tonight through Saturday, Dec. 7, choreographer Dana Gingras’s Animals of Distinction: Frontera will be performed at Place des Arts’s Théâtre Maisonneuve, in collaboration with Montreal experimental musicians Fly Pan Am and British theatre collective United Visual Artists. 175 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $30–$79

Montreal Folk Fest/Hello Darlin Productions presents the great Canadian rock poet Hawksley Workman at Petit Campus. 57 Prince-Arthur E., 8 p.m., $25/$28, students $15/$18

