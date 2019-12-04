Here’s what to do in Montreal today

The Diving Bell Social Club hosts the final edition of Witty Wednesday stand-up nights for 2019, so come check out half a dozen comics (and “roughly 100 special guests”) including Diana Gerisimov, Nazeer Khan and Hart Less. 3956 St-Laurent, 7:30 p.m., $5–$10 suggested donation

As part of 12 days of action against violence against women, there will be a vigil tonight outside the Montreal office of Premier Legault in support of the women discriminated against by Bill 21. 2001 McGill College, 5:30–7 p.m.

Tonight’s edition of Drawn & Quarterly’s monthly Graphic Novel Book Club focuses on Grass by Keum Suk Gendry-Kim (translated from Korean by Janet Hong), an anti-war story about a Korean girl forced into sexual slavery for the Japanese Imperial Army during WWII. 176 Bernard W., 7 p.m.

Tonight through Saturday, Dec. 7, choreographer Dana Gingras’s Animals of Distinction: Frontera will be performed at Place des Arts’s Théâtre Maisonneuve, in collaboration with Montreal experimental musicians Fly Pan Am and British theatre collective United Visual Artists. 175 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $30–$79

Montreal Folk Fest/Hello Darlin Productions presents the great Canadian rock poet Hawksley Workman at Petit Campus. 57 Prince-Arthur E., 8 p.m., $25/$28, students $15/$18

See our Music Listings for more concert and nightlife event options.

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.