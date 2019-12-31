What to do in Montreal today—It’s New Year’s Eve!

Plateau bar Darling hosts a party with a mystical twist: Expect (actual) tarot reading, reiki, fortune telling and shadow work, as well as special decor and potions (ie. cocktails), music by DJ Big Bird, food available for purchase until 11 p.m. and $2 oysters for sale all night. 4328 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., price unlisted

In St-Henri, Bar de Courcelle hosts NYE 2020, a neighbourhood celebration with a dance party led by DJ Diskobike and serious drink specials to keep things crazy. 4685 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., free

The first annual NYE bash at Cabaret Berlin pairs up DJs Frigid and Roxy Moron for a night of dark wave, post-punk, Italo disco, electroclash and alt-rock. 1661 Ste-Catherine E., 9 p.m., $20 (includes free drink)

Ring in the new decade with a “kiki function:” namely Mother Elle Barbara’s NYE Climate Change Ball, featuring guests including Blxck Cxsper (FKA Lucas Charlie Rose) and Odile Myrtil. Look here for the theme details — costumes, make-up, attitude, prizes and more. La Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., $23.08 online

Part drag cabaret, part dance party, Big Time Solidarité is going down at Casa del Popolo, and this NYE celebration doubles as a fundraiser for the Toronto Overdose Prevention Society. See all the music and cabaret line-up details here. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $9–$19

Celebrate the new year in the snazzy lounge and night bar attached to the Four Seasons Hotel restaurant Marcus (where all are welcome to dine prior to the party, if there are still tables available). Expect music by Donald Lauture and DJ Majess as well as live entertainment throughout the night. 1440 de la Montagne, 9 p.m., $40

Downtown nightclub NewHaüs — designed to resemble a 1950’s bomb shelter, and (on regular nights) requiring a password to get in, speakeasy-style — is going large with their first NYE party, which promises open bar from 9–11 p.m. and music by Pat Boogie, Adverb, Claudel and Napo. 1391 de Maisonneuve W., 9 p.m., $50 + seven additional price points for groups/bottle service

DJ Super Taste promises the best pop, hip hop and EDM music of the past decade at tonight’s year-end bash at Bar le Ritz. 179 Jean-Talon W., 10 p.m., $15/$25

Move into the next decade at the Afrotonik Dance Party at WIP, feat. music by Lou Phelps, LD Shot and the Afrotonik Collective. 3487 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $25/$30

For an EOTY rave, Icon Era features music by Marie Davidson, Skyshaker, Margo and Samantha Blake. Secret location, 11 p.m.–6 a.m., $20/more at the door

Happy New Year Montreal!

