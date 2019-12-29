The top events happening in the city, daily.

Here’s what to do in Montreal today: Sunday, December 29

Jeff Louch of Victory Chimes is playing Vices & Versa’s Sunday-night 5à7 concert, performing some Victory Chimes tunes and solo material from a forthcoming record, as will singer-songwriter Malachi Vale, who’ll play songs from his recently released album Jubilee. 6631 St-Laurent, 5 p.m., free

Portuguese-Canadian singer Suzi Silva and her three-piece backing band bring a little Fad’azz to downtown jazz bar Upstairs — that’s a hybrid of Portuguese fado and jazz, with touches of Latin jazz, bossa nova and other world music subgenres. 1254 Mackay, 7:30 p.m. ($10), 8:45 p.m. ($10), 10 p.m. (free)

Club Balattou hosts a pre-New Year’s Eve ball called le Bye Bye 2019, featuring local stars of world music, a house band, DJ afterparty, tropical bites and more. 4372 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

Notre Dame des Quilles’s weekly Okie Dokie Karaoke night is nigh. Keep an eye on the event page today to see what tonight’s theme will be — last week’s was Happy Holigays. 32 Beaubien E., 10 p.m.

It’s the final weekend to witness the winter fashion and holiday rituals of the 19th century at Champagne Charlotte and Crinoline, at the Sir George Étienne Cartier National Historic Site. Expect a costumed presentation, champagne-tasting, hot drinks, a card-making workshop, photo zone and more. 458 Notre-Dame E., 10 a.m–5 p.m., $7.80/$7.30 seniors/$3.90 under 17

See our Music Listings for more concert and nightlife event options. For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.