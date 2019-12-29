Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Al South, Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Jacob Carey, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, MATTHEW HAYS, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies, Sarah Foulkes, Toula Drimonis

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

Nov 2019

  • Alexia Gourd
  • Antigone
  • Corridor
  • Danny Bhoy
  • Fabrikate
  • Half Moon Run
  • L'Express
  • M for Montreal
  • Midway
  • Roland Emmerich
  • Sophie Deraspe

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

what to do in Montreal
Life, to do list

Here’s what to do in Montreal today: Sunday, December 29

by CultMTL

The top events happening in the city, daily.

Jeff Louch of Victory Chimes is playing Vices & Versa’s Sunday-night 5à7 concert, performing some Victory Chimes tunes and solo material from a forthcoming record, as will singer-songwriter Malachi Vale, who’ll play songs from his recently released album Jubilee. 6631 St-Laurent, 5 p.m., free

Portuguese-Canadian singer Suzi Silva and her three-piece backing band bring a little Fad’azz to downtown jazz bar Upstairs — that’s a hybrid of Portuguese fado and jazz, with touches of Latin jazz, bossa nova and other world music subgenres. 1254 Mackay, 7:30 p.m. ($10), 8:45 p.m. ($10), 10 p.m. (free)

Club Balattou hosts a pre-New Year’s Eve ball called le Bye Bye 2019, featuring local stars of world music, a house band, DJ afterparty, tropical bites and more. 4372 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

Notre Dame des Quilles’s weekly Okie Dokie Karaoke night is nigh. Keep an eye on the event page today to see what tonight’s theme will be — last week’s was Happy Holigays. 32 Beaubien E., 10 p.m.

It’s the final weekend to witness the winter fashion and holiday rituals of the 19th century at Champagne Charlotte and Crinoline, at the Sir George Étienne Cartier National Historic Site. Expect a costumed presentation, champagne-tasting, hot drinks, a card-making workshop, photo zone and more. 458 Notre-Dame E., 10 a.m–5 p.m., $7.80/$7.30 seniors/$3.90 under 17

See our Music Listings for more concert and nightlife event options.  For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.