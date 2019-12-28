Here’s what to do in Montreal today: Saturday, December 28

It’s the final weekend to witness the winter fashion and holiday rituals of the 19th century at Champagne Charlotte and Crinoline, at the Sir George Étienne Cartier National Historic Site. Expect a costumed presentation, champagne-tasting, hot drinks, a card-making workshop, photo zone and more. 458 Notre-Dame E., 10 a.m–5 p.m., $7.80/$7.30 seniors/$3.90 under 17

Flohmarkt’s monthly Vintage Streetwear Flea Market is on this weekend at their Plateau Floh Shoppe, which will be filled with multiple vendors selling styles from the ’80s, ’90s and ’00s. 4311 St-Denis, 12–6 p.m.

After seven years, Mile End restaurant Maïs is closing down — luckily the owners, chef William Cody, sommelier William Saulnier and Peter and Susan Popovic, are opening something new in the same space in March. Tonight they’ll be locking up Maïs for the last time, but not before serving up loads of $3 tacos and discounted tequila and mezcal. 5439 St-Laurent, 5 p.m.–2 a.m.

DJ Walla P (Voyage Funktastique) spins boogie, funk and rare Japanese pop and disco tracks at Marusan Comptoir Japonais. 401 Notre-Dame W., 7:30 p.m.–12:30 a.m.

If your taste in music falls on the dark side, Cabaret Berlin’s Vampire Lounge might be the thing for you. DJ Faith will be playing dark wave, new wave, alternative and industrial. 1661 Ste-Catherine E., 9 p.m., free

Plastik Patrik joins Frigid for a year-end resuscitation of Frigid’s beloved Overdose night. Expect old school rock, trash electro, post-punk, Britpop and more. Bar la Shop (4177 St-Denis), 10 p.m., $5 before 11 p.m./$8

See our Music Listings for more concert and nightlife event options. For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.

