Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Al South, Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Jacob Carey, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, MATTHEW HAYS, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies, Sarah Foulkes, Toula Drimonis

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

Nov 2019

  • Alexia Gourd
  • Antigone
  • Corridor
  • Danny Bhoy
  • Fabrikate
  • Half Moon Run
  • L'Express
  • M for Montreal
  • Midway
  • Roland Emmerich
  • Sophie Deraspe

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

what to do in Montreal

Overdose // Saphir Edition w. FRIGID + PLASTIK PATRIK

Life, to do list

Here’s what to do in Montreal today: Saturday, December 28

by CultMTL

The top events happening in the city, daily.

It’s the final weekend to witness the winter fashion and holiday rituals of the 19th century at Champagne Charlotte and Crinoline, at the Sir George Étienne Cartier National Historic Site. Expect a costumed presentation, champagne-tasting, hot drinks, a card-making workshop, photo zone and more. 458 Notre-Dame E., 10 a.m–5 p.m., $7.80/$7.30 seniors/$3.90 under 17

Flohmarkt’s monthly Vintage Streetwear Flea Market is on this weekend at their Plateau Floh Shoppe, which will be filled with multiple vendors selling styles from the ’80s, ’90s and ’00s. 4311 St-Denis, 12–6 p.m.

After seven years, Mile End restaurant Maïs is closing down — luckily the owners, chef William Cody, sommelier William Saulnier and Peter and Susan Popovic, are opening something new in the same space in March. Tonight they’ll be locking up Maïs for the last time, but not before serving up loads of $3 tacos and discounted tequila and mezcal. 5439 St-Laurent, 5 p.m.–2 a.m.

DJ Walla P (Voyage Funktastique) spins boogie, funk and rare Japanese pop and disco tracks at Marusan Comptoir Japonais. 401 Notre-Dame W., 7:30 p.m.–12:30 a.m. 

If your taste in music falls on the dark side, Cabaret Berlin’s Vampire Lounge might be the thing for you. DJ Faith will be playing dark wave, new wave, alternative and industrial. 1661 Ste-Catherine E., 9 p.m., free

Plastik Patrik joins Frigid for a year-end resuscitation of Frigid’s beloved Overdose night. Expect old school rock, trash electro, post-punk, Britpop and more. Bar la Shop (4177 St-Denis), 10 p.m., $5 before 11 p.m./$8

See our Music Listings for more concert and nightlife event options.  For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.