Editorial Staff

Contributors

Al South, Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Jacob Carey, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, MATTHEW HAYS, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies, Sarah Foulkes, Toula Drimonis

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

FLIP Fabrique's Blizzard at TOHU. Photo by Stéphane Bourgeois

Life, to do list

Here’s what to do in Montreal today

by CultMTL

The top events happening in the city, daily.

Continuing its run at la TOHU till Jan. 5, Blizzard is a production by Quebec circus company FLIP Fabrique that showcases the beauty of winter and the breathtaking skills of its acrobats and jugglers. 2345 Jarry E., 2 and 7:30 p.m., $55/$53 seniors/$48 students/$30 children

Montreal record label Jeunesse Cosmique hosts its annual Merry Krautmas and a Bad Psyché New Year party at Casa del Popolo, with four live acts and a DJ. 4873 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m.

Arcade MTL hosts Vendredi Synthwave, featuring synthwave, retrowave, outrun (“outrun”?) and ’80s DJ sets and gaming challenges with prizes. 2031 St-Denis, 9 p.m.

Datcha’s No House! Techno! series continues with Noël Noir, featuring DJs Pierre Kwenders and Zandoli. 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., price unlisted

