The top events happening in the city, daily.

Here’s what to do in Montreal today

Continuing its run at la TOHU till Jan. 5, Blizzard is a production by Quebec circus company FLIP Fabrique that showcases the beauty of winter and the breathtaking skills of its acrobats and jugglers. 2345 Jarry E., 2 and 7:30 p.m., $55/$53 seniors/$48 students/$30 children

Montreal record label Jeunesse Cosmique hosts its annual Merry Krautmas and a Bad Psyché New Year party at Casa del Popolo, with four live acts and a DJ. 4873 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m.

Arcade MTL hosts Vendredi Synthwave, featuring synthwave, retrowave, outrun (“outrun”?) and ’80s DJ sets and gaming challenges with prizes. 2031 St-Denis, 9 p.m.

Datcha’s No House! Techno! series continues with Noël Noir, featuring DJs Pierre Kwenders and Zandoli. 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., price unlisted

