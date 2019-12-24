Here’s what to do in Montreal today

Learn about Santa Claus traditions around the world at archaeology museum Pointe-à-Callière, offering 45-minute guided tours of their exhibit Who Is the Real Santa Claus (in English) at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. 350 Place Royale $22/$15 18–30 (includes access to the entire museum)

Aquarium Café Bar on Masson welcomes all to their day/night-long Xmas festivities, with a potluck from 5–7 p.m. (bring a cold dish to dig in to the spread) and music and drink all night. Suggested attire: your best, or your worst Xmas/‘80s sweater. 2923 Masson, 2 p.m.–3 a.m.

In the Village, Bar le Cocktail hosts a Christmas Karaoke party, with a draw for a bottle of bubbly among the first 10 singers to take the stage. 1669 Ste-Catherine E., 10 p.m.

Non-Christians, lone wolves and party people who’d rather celebrate with the BLVD44 family than their own (or are looking for a Xmas Eve afterparty) can check out the Don’t Stay Home Alone dance party. 2108 St-Laurent, 10:30 p.m.

