Here’s what to do in Montreal today

The bike and pedestrian path on the new Champlain Bridge officially opens today at 1 p.m., and since it’s a relatively warm day (6 degrees), why not check out the panoramic views? From Montreal, a procession will leave Parc Arthur Therrien (3750 Gaétan Laberge Boulevard), at 12:30 p.m. and arrive at 12:40 p.m., while those coming from the South Shore can gather at Parc Preville (120 du Poitou) in St-Lambert at noon and arrive at the bridge at 1 p.m.

Try meditation today, or practically any day, at the space above Starbucks on Ste-Catherine in the Concordia Ghetto. While the instructor’s name is Merlin (dubious), this free course promises meditation guidance and hopefully some stress relief, so it might be worth a shot. 2100 Guy #209, 6–7 p.m.

Blue Dog’s weekly stand-up comedy night There’s Something Funny Going On gets extra festive tonight with headliner Andrew Searles, host Spencer Reid and special guests Morgan O’Shea and Silvi Santoso, plus karaoke after the show. 3958 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., free

Country, folk and rock ’n’ roll converge with singer-songwriter Jesse Stone, previewing material from an upcoming album tonight at Bar de Courcelle. 4685 Notre-Dame W., 10 p.m., price unlisted (possibly free)

