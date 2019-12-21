Here’s what to do in Montreal today

Among the Christmas pop-up markets happening on this final weekend before the holidays is Multi-Ferme’s Marché de Noël du Plateau (5050 Berri, 12–6 p.m.) and le Marché Noir’s three-day event featuring deep discounts on clothing, flash tattoos, live music and a screening of Gremlins 1 and 2 (1358 Ontario E., 12–6 p.m. today, 12–7 p.m. tomorrow and 7:30–10 p.m. Monday).

Try DJing — even for the first time — at Mile Ex art space Never Apart, which is holding an Open Decks DJ Session with their 10K vinyl collection this afternoon. 7049 St-Urbain, 1 p.m., free, BYO headphones and ¼ inch adapter

Peep some winter fashion and holiday rituals from the 19th century at the Champagne Charlotte and Crinoline event at the Sir George Étienne Cartier National Historic Site every weekend (and on Dec. 26 and 27). There will be a costumed presentation, champagne-tasting, hot drinks, a card-making workshop, photo zone and more. 458 Notre-Dame E., 4 p.m. in French, 4:30 p.m. in English, $7.80/$7.30 seniors/$3.90

Take in some vintage hip hop and funk at Ausgang Plaza, site of the sixth edition of The Get Down Legacy, with DJs Staysaint and Magnanimous. 6524 St-Hubert, 10 p.m.

The Frootcake edition of queer dance party MPU is happening at le Belmont, with best-of-the-decade tunes and a peformance by Rainbow Drag. 4483 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $6 + free drink before 11 p.m./$10

