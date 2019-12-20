Here’s what to do in Montreal today

If you’re looking for last-minute gifts, buy local! Check out EtsyMTL’s Marché de la Dernière Chance, open today and tomorrow (le Central, 30 Ste-Catherine W., 11 a.m.–8 p.m.) and/or Marché Dernière Chance, today only (5550 Fullum #406, 12–7 p.m.).

The Quebec chapter of international climate change action organization Extinction Rebellion — which has made news in recent months with major civil disobedience activities here and around the world — invites the public to learn about the group and to discuss the disappointing (but hardly surprising) outcome of this month’s UN climate change conference COP25. 3590 Jeanne-Mance, 6–8 p.m.

Turbo Haüs hosts a Freelancer Xmas party for all the photographers, graphic designers, sound techs, wood workers and other gig-economy workers who don’t have an office party going on. Bring an unpaid invoice and get a free drink! There will be prizes for the biggest one. 2040 St-Denis, 7–10 p.m.

French DJ Brodinski brings the party to Newspeak with support from Prince Club. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 10 p.m., $15/$25

