Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Al South, Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Jacob Carey, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, MATTHEW HAYS, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies, Sarah Foulkes, Toula Drimonis

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

Nov 2019

  • Alexia Gourd
  • Antigone
  • Corridor
  • Danny Bhoy
  • Fabrikate
  • Half Moon Run
  • L'Express
  • M for Montreal
  • Midway
  • Roland Emmerich
  • Sophie Deraspe

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Brodinski

City, to do list

Here’s what to do in Montreal today

by CultMTL

The top events happening in the city, daily.

If you’re looking for last-minute gifts, buy local! Check out EtsyMTL’s Marché de la Dernière Chance, open today and tomorrow (le Central, 30 Ste-Catherine W., 11 a.m.–8 p.m.) and/or Marché Dernière Chance, today only (5550 Fullum #406, 12–7 p.m.).

The Quebec chapter of international climate change action organization Extinction Rebellion — which has made news in recent months with major civil disobedience activities here and around the world — invites the public to learn about the group and to discuss the disappointing (but hardly surprising) outcome of this month’s UN climate change conference COP25. 3590 Jeanne-Mance, 6–8 p.m.

Turbo Haüs hosts a Freelancer Xmas party for all the photographers, graphic designers, sound techs, wood workers and other gig-economy workers who don’t have an office party going on. Bring an unpaid invoice and get a free drink! There will be prizes for the biggest one. 2040 St-Denis, 7–10 p.m.

French DJ Brodinski brings the party to Newspeak with support from Prince Club. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 10 p.m., $15/$25

