Marriage Story

Life, to do list

Here’s what to do in Montreal today

by CultMTL

The top events happening in the city, daily.

McGill Nourish International presents A Sustainable Holiday Market, featuring art and photography prints, jarred goods and foods, upcycled clothes, jewellery, herbal products and more. Note that a number of vendors will only accept cash. The Pine Collective (10 des Pins W., #314), 4–7 p.m.

Cinémathèque Québécoise is screening Noah Baumbach’s critically acclaimed new film Marriage Story before it hits Netflix on Friday. 335 de Maisonneuve E., 4 p.m., $12/$10 students & seniors

Abenaki filmmaker and activist Alanis Obomsawin will be in the house tonight for Cinema Politica’s Quebec premiere of Merata: How Mum Decolonized the Screen, about one of the founders of Indigenous cinema, Māori artist and activist Merata Mita. See more details about the film and the event here. 1455 de Maisonneuve W. H-110 W., 7 p.m., $5–$10 suggested donation

Grab some snacks and drinks at Casa del Popolo and savour the vinyl selections of DJ Killjoy4873 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., free

