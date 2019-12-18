Here’s what to do in Montreal today

Drunken Cinema gets into alt-Xmas mode with a boozy screening of Die Hard at Bar le Ritz. 179 Jean-Talon W., screening 8 p.m., $8
NYC rapper A$AP Ferg brings the Floor Seats tour to MTelus with openers Murda Beatz and MadeinTYO. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $54.75
Exceptional Toronto singer-songwriter Jennifer Castle plays a set at intimate Mile End music venue Ursa. 5589 Parc, 8:30 p.m., $20
Montreal DJ Heidy P has been living in Lisbon for the past few years but tonight she’s back in town spinning jazzy, house and soulful music alongside Ellxandra at Club Pelicano. 1076 Bleury, 10 p.m.
