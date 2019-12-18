Who we are...

Al South, Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Jacob Carey, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, MATTHEW HAYS, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies, Sarah Foulkes, Toula Drimonis

Die Hard

Life, to do list

Here’s what to do in Montreal today

by CultMTL

The top events happening in the city, daily.

Drunken Cinema gets into alt-Xmas mode with a boozy screening of Die Hard at Bar le Ritz. 179 Jean-Talon W., screening 8 p.m., $8

NYC rapper A$AP Ferg brings the Floor Seats tour to MTelus with openers Murda Beatz and MadeinTYO. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $54.75

Exceptional Toronto singer-songwriter Jennifer Castle plays a set at intimate Mile End music venue Ursa. 5589 Parc, 8:30 p.m., $20

Montreal DJ Heidy P has been living in Lisbon for the past few years but tonight she’s back in town spinning jazzy, house and soulful music alongside Ellxandra at Club Pelicano. 1076 Bleury, 10 p.m.

