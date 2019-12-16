Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Time Out Market

Life, to do list

Here’s what to do in Montreal today

The top events happening in the city, daily.

Miljours Studio hosts a week-long boutique éphemère for the holidays, with five vendors selling clothes, hats, jewellery and other accessories. 426 Beaubien E., 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Nite Markt and Time Out Montreal present a two-day Christmas market at the latter’s food court in the Eaton Centre. 705 Ste-Catherine W., 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

Celebrate the holidays with some good ol’ country and bluegrass at the Wheel Club’s long-running Monday gathering, Hillbilly Night. 3373 Cavendish, 8 p.m., free admission, one drink minimum

Check out Theo Sunny Abellard and his four-piece band play new material from an upcoming EP. 5175A Parc, 9 p.m., $10

