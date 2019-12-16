Here’s what to do in Montreal today

The top events happening in the city, daily.

Miljours Studio hosts a week-long boutique éphemère for the holidays, with five vendors selling clothes, hats, jewellery and other accessories. 426 Beaubien E., 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Nite Markt and Time Out Montreal present a two-day Christmas market at the latter’s food court in the Eaton Centre. 705 Ste-Catherine W., 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

Celebrate the holidays with some good ol’ country and bluegrass at the Wheel Club’s long-running Monday gathering, Hillbilly Night. 3373 Cavendish, 8 p.m., free admission, one drink minimum

Check out Theo Sunny Abellard and his four-piece band play new material from an upcoming EP. 5175A Parc, 9 p.m., $10

