Here’s what to do in Montreal today

If your taste in home decor (or the taste of someone on your Xmas list) is somewhat macabre, check out the Old Cavern Boutique’s holiday sale on skulls, taxidermy, spooky antiques and other oddities. 1654 Mont-Royal E., 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

At Notre Dame des Quilles, check out a documentary screening and benefit for a good cause: Queers for Climate Justice present Invasion and Woman at War, a fundraiser for the Unist’ot’en legal fund to aid the Wetʼsuwetʼen First Nation, who’ve been resisting pipeline projects in B.C. for a decade. Perverts Against Pipelines t-shirts and hoodies will be sold as of 5 p.m. 32 Beaubien E., 6 p.m., entry price unlisted (fundraising may be strictly via clothing sales)

Fans of The Room — the 2002 Tommy Wiseau film reputed to be the worst film of all time, deserving of the biopic treatment care of James Franco a few years back — please note that not only is the film screening tonight at Dollar Cinema, but co-star Greg Sestero will be there. 6900 Decarie Square, 6-9:30 p.m., $15

Onetime host of one of the only truly cool radio shows ever to be produced by CBC2 (Brave New Waves), Patti Schmidt, has moved into working with music festivals and making beats in recent years. Tonight she’s joining Vincent Lemieux behind the decks at Salon Daomé for Lofthanza. 4465 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., free with event page RSVP before 8:30 p.m./$8

