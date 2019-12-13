Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

Recent issue

Nov 2019

  • Alexia Gourd
  • Antigone
  • Corridor
  • Danny Bhoy
  • Fabrikate
  • Half Moon Run
  • L'Express
  • M for Montreal
  • Midway
  • Roland Emmerich
  • Sophie Deraspe

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Radwan Ghazi Moumneh and Alexei Perry Cox. Photos by Andrès Coderre and Tony Elieh

Arts, to do list

Here’s what to do in Montreal today

by CultMTL

The top events happening in the city, daily.

The second weekend of POP Montreal’s Puces POP (holiday market edition) begins today, with loads of artisans and other vendors (not the same ones as last weekend) gathering in l’Église Saint-Denis. 5075 Rivard, 3–8 p.m.

As part of their fifth anniversary celebrations, the Moonshine party crew is doing a pop-up at Off the Hook boutique on St-Laurent, launching their first capsule collection of streetwear: International Sapologie FW19. There will of course be music on site, by Akantu and San Farafina. 4357 St-Laurent, 6–10 p.m.

Mile Ex music venue Rocket Science Room hosts Ontario singer-songwriters Campbell Woods and Claude Munson. 170 Jean-Talon W. #204, 8 p.m., $10 

Radwan Ghazi Moumneh and Alexei Perry Cox are playing at Théâtre la Chapelle as part of the Acoustic Sessions (Salons Acoustiques). Moumneh will re-interpret electronic material by Jerusalem in My Heart (with strings, percussion and vocals) and Cox will use live voice and a dictaphone in a spoken/poetry. 3700 St-Dominique, 8 p.m., $23.50/$18.50

