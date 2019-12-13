Here’s what to do in Montreal today

The second weekend of POP Montreal’s Puces POP (holiday market edition) begins today, with loads of artisans and other vendors (not the same ones as last weekend) gathering in l’Église Saint-Denis. 5075 Rivard, 3–8 p.m.

As part of their fifth anniversary celebrations, the Moonshine party crew is doing a pop-up at Off the Hook boutique on St-Laurent, launching their first capsule collection of streetwear: International Sapologie FW19. There will of course be music on site, by Akantu and San Farafina. 4357 St-Laurent, 6–10 p.m.

Mile Ex music venue Rocket Science Room hosts Ontario singer-songwriters Campbell Woods and Claude Munson. 170 Jean-Talon W. #204, 8 p.m., $10

Radwan Ghazi Moumneh and Alexei Perry Cox are playing at Théâtre la Chapelle as part of the Acoustic Sessions (Salons Acoustiques). Moumneh will re-interpret electronic material by Jerusalem in My Heart (with strings, percussion and vocals) and Cox will use live voice and a dictaphone in a spoken/poetry. 3700 St-Dominique, 8 p.m., $23.50/$18.50

