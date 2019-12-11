Here’s what to do in Montreal today

Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

At DBC Gallery, the three-day finissage for the 2019 editions of weekly Art Battles promises an auction of collective creations from the events of the past year. 1387 Ste-Catherine E., 1–4 p.m.

Fresh off a European tour, Montreal cosmic techno artist Softcoresoft launches her EP Otherworlds — recently released by Lobster Theremin Records — at Mile End record shop la Rama. 77 Bernard, 5–7 p.m.

The Canadian Centre for Architecture hosts a roundtable discussion/workshop called The Spaces of Pan-African Agency as part of their project Centring Africa: Postcolonial Perspectives on Architecture. 1920 Baile, 6 p.m., free

From Bordeaux, France, hip hop trio Odezenne is playing l’Astral tonight. And be prompt to catch local opener Hua Li. 305 Ste-Catherine W., 7:45 p.m., $34.75

La Chapelle’s Salons Acoustiques begins tonight and continues Friday and Saturday, and while tonight’s Jesse Mac Cormack and Rosie Valland show is sold out, there are more titans of the local music scene performing unplugged this weekend, namely Radwan Ghazi Moumneh and Alexei Perry Cox (Dec. 13) and Brad Barr and Elizabeth Powell (Dec. 14). 3700 St-Dominique, 8 p.m. nightly

