Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

Nov 2019

  • Alexia Gourd
  • Antigone
  • Corridor
  • Danny Bhoy
  • Fabrikate
  • Half Moon Run
  • L'Express
  • M for Montreal
  • Midway
  • Roland Emmerich
  • Sophie Deraspe

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Payam Mofidi: Colonial Body-Islands

Arts, to do list

Here’s what to do in Montreal today

by CultMTL

The top events happening in the city, daily.

Check out multidisciplinary Montreal artist Payam Mofidi’s exhibition at the MAI, Colonial Body-Islands, an homage to the victims of forced migration. The exhibition continues through Dec. 21. 3680 Jeanne-Mance, 12–6 p.m., free

Safia Nolin fans take note that the Québécoise singer- songwriter is selling her merch at a discount (including vinyl) in a one-day pop-up today at Quai des Brumes. 4481 St-Denis, 5–7 p.m.

Illustrators and sketchers of all levels are invited to Drink, Eat and Draw at vegetarian restaurant and bar Lola Rosa on Parc. Materials are provided but you’re welcome to BYO. 4581 Parc, 6–9 p.m.

Another drawing event is happening at Anticafé, the weekly Tuesday Night Figure Drawing session. Note that photography is verboten and “only the model is naked” (!). 294 Ste-Catherine W., 6–8 p.m., $15/$10 students

Austin electro-metal band Street Sects plays Casa del Popolo with opener Methil. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $15/$18

See our Music Listings for more concert and nightlife event options.
For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.