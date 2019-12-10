Here’s what to do in Montreal today

Check out multidisciplinary Montreal artist Payam Mofidi’s exhibition at the MAI, Colonial Body-Islands, an homage to the victims of forced migration. The exhibition continues through Dec. 21. 3680 Jeanne-Mance, 12–6 p.m., free

Safia Nolin fans take note that the Québécoise singer- songwriter is selling her merch at a discount (including vinyl) in a one-day pop-up today at Quai des Brumes. 4481 St-Denis, 5–7 p.m.

Illustrators and sketchers of all levels are invited to Drink, Eat and Draw at vegetarian restaurant and bar Lola Rosa on Parc. Materials are provided but you’re welcome to BYO. 4581 Parc, 6–9 p.m.

Another drawing event is happening at Anticafé, the weekly Tuesday Night Figure Drawing session. Note that photography is verboten and “only the model is naked” (!). 294 Ste-Catherine W., 6–8 p.m., $15/$10 students

Austin electro-metal band Street Sects plays Casa del Popolo with opener Methil. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $15/$18

