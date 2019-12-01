Who we are...

Ziggy Stardust: The Motion Picture

Life, to do list

Here’s what to do in Montreal today

by CultMTL

The top events happening in the city, daily.

Beloved by the underground but sadly doomed music venue Katacombes kicks off its final month in business with a 10-band acoustic show and art market. 1635 St-Laurent, market 1 p.m., show 4 p.m.

One of the best rock concert movies ever is being screened by the Cinéclub/Film Society at Concordia’s de Sève Cinéma tonight: D.A. Pennebaker’s Ziggy Stardust: The Motion Picture (1973), in 35mm. 1400 de Maisonneuve W., 6:30 p.m., $8/$6

Over 44 local artists and vendors will gather for the Aurora Borealis edition of Nite Markt at Griffintown’s Alt Hotel. 120 Peel, 8 p.m.

Comics and musicians share the stage at Comedy on Call: Self-worth Edition at Club Insiders Plateau. 4451 St-Denis, 8 p.m., online PWYC, $5/$5.75
Get to Ausgang Plaza for the launch of QTBIPOC creative collective Fruition, “dedicated to providing safer, inspiring and communal spaces for marginalized queer, trans, black and indigenous youth of colour.” The night will start with a panel discussion and continue with performances by Blackberryjam, Big Sissy and Backxwash, followed by an afterparty with DJ MVCOKO. There will be food on site care of Food n Tin. 6524 St-Hubert, 8:30 p.m.–3 a.m., free

