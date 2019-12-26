Who we are...

Fortnite x Uniqlo. Photo by Uniqlo

Fortnite x UNIQLO has arrived in Canada

After working with the likes of Star Wars and Marvel, Uniqlo T is teaming up with Fortnite.

Considering all the collaborations Uniqlo’s done lately, it’s no surprise the massively popular online video game Fortnite has been chosen for their UT collection. UT simply refers to Uniqlo’s graphic Tee and Sweatshirt collections, which have featured everything from Marvel and Disney (including Star Wars) to Dragon Ball and Street Fighter.

Show Uniqlo Fortnite t-shirt
Fortnite x Uniqlo. Photo by Uniqlo

The collection includes 13 pieces: nine T-shirts and four sweatshirts. While a few of these simply include the game logo, there are some interesting designs on most of the collection featuring characters like Leviathan and Raven. Montreal still doesn’t have its own Uniqlo store, therefore the collection can currently be purchased on their website.

Show Uniqlo Fortnite shirt
Fortnite x Uniqlo. Photo by Uniqlo

About Fortnite

The game, which was developed and released in 2017 by Epic Games, primarily involves a 100-player battle-royal where you essentially fight to be the last person standing. There is also a cooperative game where you can work with friends or teammates to fight off zombies and monsters. The game is available on Windows, macOS, Playstation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. You can also play it on iOS and Android devices.

For more details on the collaboration, visit the Fortnite x UNIQLO page.