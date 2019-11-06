Montreal’s To-Do List: Wednesday, November 6

Here’s what to do in Montreal today.

Montreal’s bilingual improvisation festival Mprov (now in its 14th edition) mounts a range of adventurous and edgy theatre performances at Montreal Improv and le P’tit Impro today through Nov. 10

Parisian Laundry hosts a double vernissage for new solo exhibitions by British artist Gabriele Beveridge and NYC sculptor Luke Murphy. 3550 St-Antoine W., 5-8 p.m., free

Acclaimed international journalist Robert Fisk is in town for a lecture about the current U.S. President’s meddling in Israel, Palestine and beyond, entitled Tweets and Deals of the Century: Trump and Chaos in the Middle East. St. George’s Anglican Church (1001 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal), 7 p.m., $15 students/$20

Tonight’s edition of Drawn & Quarterly’s monthly Graphic Novel Book Club looks into Jason Lutes’ Berlin, an epic (20 years in the making) about the rise of Nazism. 176 Bernard W., 7 p.m., free

Psychedelic beat outfit Sea Moya — whose kraut rock influences are pretty legit seeing as they’re from Germany (but recently relocated to Montreal, in a strange reversal of the way things normally go) — play Casa del Popolo tonight with openers Booty EP, Winona Forever and Cam Maclean. 4873 St-Laurent, doors 7 p.m., price unlisted

