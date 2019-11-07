Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

Nov 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Phil Collins, Bring Down The Walls, 2018. Courtesy Shady Lane Productions, Berlin

Arts, to-do list

Montreal’s To Do List: Thursday, November 7

by CultMTL

Here’s what to do in Montreal today.

Anglo fans of French cinema (as well as francophones who don’t mind hardcoded subs) can catch up on recent releases from France at the 25th annual Cinemania festival, happening today through Nov. 17 at various theatres.

The 33rd annual Coup de Coeur Francophone music festival is also on today through Nov. 17, presenting 150 French-language acts from Quebec and beyond, playing genres from folk to punk, pop to hip hop. This year’s line-up includes Fouki (who plays tonight at Club Soda), Choses Sauvages, Lary Kidd and Bleu Nuit. 

La Petite Drawn & Quarterly hosts the launch of Pokko and the Drum — “a story about art, persistence, and a family of frogs living in a mushroom” (and one of Publishers Weekly’s Most Anticipated Books of 2019) — by Montreal author, illustrator and designer Matt Forsythe. 176 Bernard, 58 p.m.

Get a sneak peek at two new Phi Foundation exhibitions by artists Phil Collins (a greatest hits, as it were, of his work driven by music) and Eva & Franco Mattes’s exploration of the generational divide between pre-internet people and “digital natives.” 451, 465 St-Jean, 5:30 p.m.

Opening at Station 16 is Waxhead’s Multiverse, a showcase of work by the local street artist. 3523 St-Laurent, 6 p.m.

Romanian duo Khidja make their Montreal debut with locals Essaie Pas at intimate Mile End nightclub Datcha. 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., $15

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.