Montreal’s To Do List: Thursday, November 7

Here’s what to do in Montreal today.

Anglo fans of French cinema (as well as francophones who don’t mind hardcoded subs) can catch up on recent releases from France at the 25th annual Cinemania festival, happening today through Nov. 17 at various theatres.

The 33rd annual Coup de Coeur Francophone music festival is also on today through Nov. 17, presenting 150 French-language acts from Quebec and beyond, playing genres from folk to punk, pop to hip hop. This year’s line-up includes Fouki (who plays tonight at Club Soda), Choses Sauvages, Lary Kidd and Bleu Nuit.

La Petite Drawn & Quarterly hosts the launch of Pokko and the Drum — “a story about art, persistence, and a family of frogs living in a mushroom” (and one of Publishers Weekly’s Most Anticipated Books of 2019) — by Montreal author, illustrator and designer Matt Forsythe. 176 Bernard, 5–8 p.m.

Get a sneak peek at two new Phi Foundation exhibitions by artists Phil Collins (a greatest hits, as it were, of his work driven by music) and Eva & Franco Mattes’s exploration of the generational divide between pre-internet people and “digital natives.” 451, 465 St-Jean, 5:30 p.m.

Opening at Station 16 is Waxhead’s Multiverse, a showcase of work by the local street artist. 3523 St-Laurent, 6 p.m.

Romanian duo Khidja make their Montreal debut with locals Essaie Pas at intimate Mile End nightclub Datcha. 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., $15

