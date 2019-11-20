Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

Nov 2019

  • Alexia Gourd
  • Antigone
  • Corridor
  • Danny Bhoy
  • Fabrikate
  • Half Moon Run
  • L'Express
  • M for Montreal
  • Midway
  • Roland Emmerich
  • Sophie Deraspe

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Lydia Képinski plays La Sala Rossa tonight, part of M for Montreal

City, to do list

Montreal’s To Do List: Wednesday, November 20

by CultMTL

Here’s what to do in Montreal today.

Showcasing a long list of (mostly) local acts representing genres from rock, punk and metal to hip hop, electronic and pop with shows all over town, M for Montreal is the music festival for followers of this city’s scene. It runs tonight through Saturday, Nov. 20–23. See our festival highlights here

Montreal pop/R&B artist Maryze premieres a new music video with a show at Diving Bell Social Club, with support from Backxwash, Schewy and la Fièvre. 3956 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., price unlisted (fundraiser for Also Cool magazine)

The Walrus Talks Survival promises seven speakers speaking for seven minutes apiece about the adaptations and innovations that fuel life and resilience. 407 St-Pierre, 7 p.m., $20/$12

From Denton, Texas, electro-pop five-piece Neon Indian are back with a new single, “Toyota Man” (watch the video, feat. a Trump piñata), and tonight they’re playing a show at l’Astral after a long time away. 305 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $31.75

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.