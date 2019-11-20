Montreal’s To Do List: Wednesday, November 20

Here’s what to do in Montreal today.

Showcasing a long list of (mostly) local acts representing genres from rock, punk and metal to hip hop, electronic and pop with shows all over town, M for Montreal is the music festival for followers of this city’s scene. It runs tonight through Saturday, Nov. 20–23. See our festival highlights here.

Montreal pop/R&B artist Maryze premieres a new music video with a show at Diving Bell Social Club, with support from Backxwash, Schewy and la Fièvre. 3956 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., price unlisted (fundraiser for Also Cool magazine)

The Walrus Talks Survival promises seven speakers speaking for seven minutes apiece about the adaptations and innovations that fuel life and resilience. 407 St-Pierre, 7 p.m., $20/$12

From Denton, Texas, electro-pop five-piece Neon Indian are back with a new single, “Toyota Man” (watch the video, feat. a Trump piñata), and tonight they’re playing a show at l’Astral after a long time away. 305 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $31.75

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.