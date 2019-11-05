Who we are...

Montreal's To-Do List: Tuesday, November 5

* Humans opens at TOHU
* MilieuXbauhaus Festival
* Toro y Moi w. Channel Tres
* I Like It comedy show

It’s been a century since the German art and design school known as Bauhaus made its mark on the art world, and Concordia is celebrating with the milieuxbauhaus Festival. Expect workshops, screenings, talks, an open house, parties and performances, through Nov. 14.

Tonight through Nov. 10, Yaron Lifschitz and Circa Ensemble’s acclaimed show Humans is on at Tohu, featuring 10 performers engaging in reportedly breathtaking acrobatic feats combined with the poetic artistry of contemporary dance. Note that there will be a Q&A with the artists following the show tomorrow night (Nov. 6). 2345 Jarry, 8 p.m., $48/$46 seniors/$40 students/$24 children

It’s been almost a year since chillwave pioneer Toro Y Moi released his latest studio album Outer Peace (though he also put out a mixtape called Soul Trash this year). Check out where his live act is at tonight at Théâtre Corona, with opener Channel Tres. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $43.50, all ages

Amanda McQueen and Steve Patrick Adams host the 16th edition of the I Like It comedy showcase at l’Escogriffe. 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., PWYC

