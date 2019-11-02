Montreal’s To-Do List: Saturday, November 2

The annual Polish Fall Bazaar is happening today and tomorrow. When the weather turns cold and nasty, there are few better ways to pack on a couple of extra protective pounds than perogies, which will be plentiful at this event alongside other Polish food and artisanal items for sale. Proceeds go to a committee to provide care and equipment for handicapped children. St. Antonin Church Basement (4920 Coolbrook), 10 a.m.–5 p.m., free entry

Also in NDG, a day after the actual Day of the Dead (maybe that was postponed as well?), you can partake in the traditional Dia de Muertos celebrations at a free, family-friendly event with music, food and more. 4855 Kensington, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Montreal comedy star Mike Paterson — whose credits range from over a decade on the Just for Laughs circuit to a stack of absurd TV ads to animation voice work including Toy Story 4 — plays a headlining stand-up set at the Wheel Club. 3373 Cavendish, 8 p.m., $25

Voyage Funktastique fetes its sixth anniversary with a party at le Belmont featuring local DJ/producer Dabeull, WeFunk’s Ruby Jane and Professor Groove and host Marley C. 4483 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $15

Lebanese/British DJ, producer, promoter, radio host and race car driver Nicole Moudaber plays an epic set at Stereo to mark the world-famous afterhours club’s 20th anniversary. See our interview with Moudaber here. 858 Ste-Catherine E., 2–10 a.m., $40

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.