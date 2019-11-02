Who we are...

May 2019

May 2019

Day of the Dead. Photo by Melissa Cormican

to-do list

Montreal’s To-Do List: Saturday, November 2

by CultMTL

* Polish Fall Bazaar
* Dia de Muertos NDG
* Comedy Night at the Wheel with Mike Paterson
* Voyage Funktastique 6th anniversary
* Nicole Moudaber plays Stereo’s 20th anniversary

The annual Polish Fall Bazaar is happening today and tomorrow. When the weather turns cold and nasty, there are few better ways to pack on a couple of extra protective pounds than perogies, which will be plentiful at this event alongside other Polish food and artisanal items for sale. Proceeds go to a committee to provide care and equipment for handicapped children. St. Antonin Church Basement (4920 Coolbrook), 10 a.m.–5 p.m., free entry

Also in NDG, a day after the actual Day of the Dead (maybe that was postponed as well?), you can partake in the traditional Dia de Muertos celebrations at a free, family-friendly event with music, food and more. 4855 Kensington, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Montreal comedy star Mike Paterson — whose credits range from over a decade on the Just for Laughs circuit to a stack of absurd TV ads to animation voice work including Toy Story 4 — plays a headlining stand-up set at the Wheel Club. 3373 Cavendish, 8 p.m., $25

Voyage Funktastique fetes its sixth anniversary with a party at le Belmont featuring local DJ/producer Dabeull, WeFunk’s Ruby Jane and Professor Groove and host Marley C. 4483 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $15

Lebanese/British DJ, producer, promoter, radio host and race car driver Nicole Moudaber plays an epic set at Stereo to mark the world-famous afterhours club’s 20th anniversary. See our interview with Moudaber here. 858 Ste-Catherine E., 2–10 a.m., $40

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.