Thierry Henry

News, Sports

Thierry Henry is the Montreal Impact’s new head coach

by CultMTL

The French soccer legend has signed a two-year deal, with the option to renew in 2022.

Henry has been named the Montreal Impact’s new manager. The French soccer legend has signed a two-year deal, with the option to renew in 2022.

“It’s an honour to coach the Montreal Impact and return to MLS. It’s a league I know well, in which I had some very nice moments. To be in Quebec, in Montreal, which has an enormous multicultural heritage, it’s extraordinary. I’ve always kept an eye on the club and now I’m here.”

Thierry henry

As one of the best strikers of all time, Henry became Arsenal’s leading scorer and has received the Golden Boot four times. He’s also won the 1998 FIFA World Cup with France, along with the 2000 UEFA Euro and 2003 FIFA Confederations Cup.

Thierry Henry playing for Arsenal

Henry is a perfect fit for Montreal, and this brings high hope that the team will be a playoff contender in future seasons. ■