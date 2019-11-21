11 Montrealers are getting Order of Canada honours today

Actor William Shatner, filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin and crime novelist/forensic anthropologist Kathleen Reichs are being honoured in Ottawa this morning with the prestigious order of Canada, along with 8 other Montrealers.
The 39 inductees from all over the country will become either Companions, Officers or Members of the Order of Canada — Obomsawin and Montreal mathematician Robert Phelan Langlands will be Companions, the highest of the three levels. Shatner, who’s being honoured both for acting and charitable work, and François Crepeau, for contributions to international law and human rights, will be Officers.
The other Montrealers in the group, all becoming Members, are patrons of the arts Jean Andre Elie, communications industry pro Serge Gouin, decision-science researcher Gilbert Laporte, human rights lawyer/judge Joseph Robert Nuss, neurochemist/animal rights advocate/Polish-Canadian community organizer Hanna Maria Pappius, administrator and economic adviser Henri-Paul Rousseau and the aforementioned author/anthropologist Kathleen (aka Kathy) Reichs.
Here is a list of all the other inductees, from a report by Canadian Press:
Companions
Donald McNichol Sutherland, of Saint John, N.B., for acting and international promotion of Canada
Officers
Ann-Marie MacDonald, of Toronto, for writing and promoting LGBTQ+ and women’s rights
Peter Suedfeld, of Vancouver, for research in psychological responses to harsh environments
Ian E. Wilson, of Ottawa, for service to Library and Archives Canada and the preservation of history
Members
Shelley Ann Marie Brown, of Saskatoon, for trailblazing for women in accounting
Raymond J. Cole, of Vancouver, for research and education in environmentally responsible architecture
Patrick Ralph Crawford, of Winnipeg, for improving the practice and promoting the history of dentistry
Joanne Cuthbertson and Charles Fischer, of Calgary, for philanthropy and promoting education, children’s health, the arts and responsible business
Thomas Ralston Denton, of Winnipeg, for championing refugees and immigrants
Claire Deschenes, of Quebec City, for trailblazing for women in engineering
Lyse Doucet, of Bathurst, N.B. and London, U.K., for international journalism
Edna Agnes Ekhivalak Elias, of Qurluqtuq, Nunavut, for preserving Inuit language and culture as commissioner of Nunavut
Ann McCain Evans, of Florenceville-Bristol, N.B., for philanthropy and volunteerism
David Glenn Fountain, of Halifax, for philanthropy and fundraising, especially for education and health care
John Ferguson Godfrey, of Toronto, for public service as a politician, educator and environmentalist
Barbara Jackman, of Toronto, for championing refugees and immigrants
Christina Jennings, of Toronto, for work in film and television (and creating “Murdoch Mysteries”)
Andy Jones, of St. John’s, N.L., for acting and authorship of children’s books
Bengt Jorgen, of Toronto, for promoting and teaching ballet
Robert Korneluk, of Ottawa, for research in molecular genetics and immunotherapy
Walter J. Learning, of Fredericton, for service to theatre as an actor, director and writer
James Lockyer, of Toronto, for championing the wrongly convicted
Brenda Harris Singer, of Toronto, for promoting community-based mental-health services
Arthur Slutsky, of Toronto, for medical research and as a hospital administrator
Dorothy E. Smith, of Vancouver and Toronto, for advancing feminism in the study of sociology
Allan H. Wachowich, of Edmonton, for service as a lawyer, judge and community volunteer
John Wade, of Winnipeg, for contributions to medical education and practice