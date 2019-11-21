The best metal band since Slayer is playing Montreal

If you’re feeling festive this weekend then you’re in luck as we are up to the tits with festivals. Sunday is the Gamiq Awards gala, the world music fest Mundial is already underway and the annual industry driven shindig M for Montreal shakes its money maker this week. Call me a crusty curmudgeon but I have always thought the “M” in M for Montreal stood for meh, but every year there are still some stunners and this year is no different. Read on, my sweet pets and find out what rad shows are happening under the M for Montreal umbrella.

Thursday: The one gig you will want to make at M for Montreal this year is the fucking rad AF Teke Teke who will lay down their surfy and cinematic psych at the rad AF venue of Café Cleopatra. 1230 St-Laurent, 11:30 p.m., free

Friday: For a night of heaviosity with a side order of seething punk rock, you should be making tracks to Katacombes (and hurry the fug up because they are closing up shop in a month and a week) to catch Dizastra, Elder Sun, Dealer, Chemical Way, Gutser and Bats in the Belfry. 1635 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10

This would’ve made my big pick of the week if not for my obvious choice on Sunday but a totally great gigger nonetheless: All psych hounds are gonna wanna dose just before the Allah Las hit the stage at Corona. Opening up is Madache and Tim Hill. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 7:30 p.m., $38

Another killer gig at M For Montreal is the psych sounds of locals done good Corridor at le National with openers Absolutely Free. 1220 Ste-Catherine E., 9 p.m., $21.50/$25

Saturday: The fine psych commanders at Mothland have gotten in on the M4M action and put together a killer bill at Sala with Odonis Odonis, Gladys Lazer, Atsuko Chiba and Whoop-SZO. 4848 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $16.76 or free for Pro badge holders

For the included price you can also make it downstairs from Sala after Odonis Odonis to la Sotterenea to catch synth whiz Xarah Dion with Blue Odeur and Laura Krieg. 4873 St-Laurent, 11 p.m., $16.76 or free for Pro badge holders

Another killer M4M gigger is the Brit pop/psych of the High Dials, who will turn l’Esco into a Madchester den of delights. Helping to bring the jaw grinding good times will be Tallies, Adwaith and Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard. 4461 St-Denis, 10 p.m., $13 or free for Pro badge holders

Not a Pro badge holder? Think these festivals are just tailor made for a bunch of turds? Fair enough. I’m pleased as punch to remind you that you can park your complaining ass at Katacombes to catch the psychobilly of the Gutter Demons with the muscular and metallic Metalian and the Lab Ratz opening. 1635 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $12.63/$15

Sunday: My pick of the week is definitely the brutal blow of heavy metal warlords High on Fire, who will once again prove why they are the mightiest metal band since Slayer knocked it out of the park with Reign in Blood. If you dig metal that pulverizes and doesn’t get mucked up with Viking bullshit, technical hoo-hah, D&D etc, this is the gig for you. Definitely do not miss openers Power Trip, as they are equally lethal. Also tipping the scales of heaviosity is Devil Master and Creeping Death. Club Soda (1225 St-Laurent), 7 p.m., $27.50/$31.50

Wednesday: For all of you Deafheaven/Alcest fans out there who dig their thick as pea-soup shoegaze mixed in with crushing decibels, you will want to sway and head-bang down to le Ritz to catch the stellar jams of Nothing with Mundy’s Bay and Jet Black. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8:30 p.m., $16.50/$20

