Part of the orange line is down till noon due to flooding

Montreal commuters got a shock this morning after the orange metro line was shut down between Lionel Groulx and Berri-UQAM — and will remain closed until noon — after a water main break in Old Montreal caused significant flooding inside Square Victoria-OACI station.

VIDÉO | SUIVI : Infiltration d’eau STM station Square-Victoria—OACI. pic.twitter.com/KbkCiSC4Do — Simon-Marc Charron (@SMCharronRC) November 14, 2019

The Montreal fire department was first alerted about the flooding when water leaked into a building on Viger and Beaver Hall just before 6 a.m.

Square Victoria OACI station

Crews are working inside the metro station to repair the broken aqueduct and to make sure everything is dry on the tracks before power is restored.

[Ongoing disruption] 🚇🚌⚠️ A special bus service runs between Berri-UQAM and Lionel-Groulx métro stations. You can find the bus stops on the neighbourhood plans displayed in all the stations. https://t.co/JZvlCWehgK pic.twitter.com/z068jZfATM — Ligne Orange (@stm_Orange) November 14, 2019

The STM recommends that commuters take the green line if possible, otherwise shuttle buses have been set up to ferry passengers between Lionel-Groulx and Berri. ■