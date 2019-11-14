Who we are...

News

Part of the orange line is down till noon due to flooding

by CultMTL

A water main break in Old Montreal caused significant flooding inside a metro station.

Montreal commuters got a shock this morning after the orange metro line was shut down between Lionel Groulx and Berri-UQAM — and will remain closed until noon — after a water main break in Old Montreal caused significant flooding inside Square Victoria-OACI station.

The Montreal fire department was first alerted about the flooding when water leaked into a building on Viger and Beaver Hall just before 6 a.m.

Square Victoria OACI station

Crews are working inside the metro station to repair the broken aqueduct and to make sure everything is dry on the tracks before power is restored.

The STM recommends that commuters take the green line if possible, otherwise shuttle buses have been set up to ferry passengers between Lionel-Groulx and Berri. ■