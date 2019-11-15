Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

Nov 2019

  • Alexia Gourd
  • Antigone
  • Corridor
  • Danny Bhoy
  • Fabrikate
  • Half Moon Run
  • L'Express
  • M for Montreal
  • Midway
  • Roland Emmerich
  • Sophie Deraspe

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Persephone Bound

to do list

Here’s what to do in Montreal today

by CultMTL

To Do List: Friday, November 15

The need for education around consent is the focus of  Persephone Bound, the new production by youth-oriented theatre company Geordie, in collaboration with Imago Theatre and developed in partnership with Playwrights Workshop Montreal. The play, which opens today and runs through Nov. 24, is also a contemporary adaptation of the Greek Myth of Persephone using poetry, percussion and aerial circus work. D.B. Clarke Theatre (1455 de Maisonneuve W.), various times, $24.14/$20.70 seniors/$18 students/$17.25 teens/$16.10 children

Conundrum Press is launching four graphic novels — by Cole Pauls, Kris Bertin with Alexander Forbes, Sherwin Tjia and Howard Chackowicz — in one evening at la Petite Drawn & Quarterly, with all the artists present to read and mingle. 176 Bernard W., 7 p.m.

Artwave MTL has prepped a retro futurist night of Live Art and Synth Wave, Polaroids and lo-fi lounge music. 3956 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $10

Two indie pop artists from the West Coast are playing Montreal tonight: Vancouver’s Louise Burns, who released her fourth album Portraits last week, is at Brasserie Beaubien with opener Alexandria Maillot (73 Beaubien E., 9 p.m., $10/$13) and Boston-born, L.A.-based Sasha Sloan, who recently released her Self Portrait EP, is at l’Astral (305 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $27.75).

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.