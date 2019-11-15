Here’s what to do in Montreal today

The need for education around consent is the focus of Persephone Bound, the new production by youth-oriented theatre company Geordie, in collaboration with Imago Theatre and developed in partnership with Playwrights Workshop Montreal. The play, which opens today and runs through Nov. 24, is also a contemporary adaptation of the Greek Myth of Persephone using poetry, percussion and aerial circus work. D.B. Clarke Theatre (1455 de Maisonneuve W.), various times, $24.14/$20.70 seniors/$18 students/$17.25 teens/$16.10 children

Conundrum Press is launching four graphic novels — by Cole Pauls, Kris Bertin with Alexander Forbes, Sherwin Tjia and Howard Chackowicz — in one evening at la Petite Drawn & Quarterly, with all the artists present to read and mingle. 176 Bernard W., 7 p.m.

Artwave MTL has prepped a retro futurist night of Live Art and Synth Wave, Polaroids and lo-fi lounge music. 3956 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $10

Two indie pop artists from the West Coast are playing Montreal tonight: Vancouver’s Louise Burns, who released her fourth album Portraits last week, is at Brasserie Beaubien with opener Alexandria Maillot (73 Beaubien E., 9 p.m., $10/$13) and Boston-born, L.A.-based Sasha Sloan, who recently released her Self Portrait EP, is at l’Astral (305 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $27.75).

