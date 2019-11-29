Here’s what to do in Montreal today

It’s Black Friday, the post-U.S. Thanksgiving shopping day that Canadian retailers have adopted wholeheartedly in recent years. Check out our guide to some of the most interesting deals in town here, and more specifically our guide to the Black Friday Record Store Day here.

Among the various holiday pop-up markets open today are the Creative Native market at Concordia, featuring jewellery, accessories, art and bath & body items from the Turtle Island nations (1515 Ste-Catherine W., 11 a.m.–5 p.m.) and the Environnement Jeunesse artisan fair, which calls itself the only Christmas market approved by Mother Nature — 84 per cent of its goods are made from recycled materials (50 Ste-Catherine W., 4–9 p.m.)

Tonight’s edition of the Museum of Fine Arts’ Chiaroscuro Night focuses on Arts of One World, offering a preview of a new wing of the museum, a collective mural workshop, music by DJ Kobal and Body Meta’s Dimitri, a surprise live performance and bar service. 1380 Sherbrooke W., 8 p.m.–12 a.m., $12/$15, free for Avant Garde members

Local band Nutrients launch their debut album tonight at l’Escogriffe, with support from Slight, Dresser and Molly Drag. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10

Montreal record label In the Booth hosts a b2b DJ showcase/party at Salon Daomé. 4465 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $5 before midnight/$7

