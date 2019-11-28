Here’s what to do in Montreal today

Tableau d’Hôte Theatre presents Winter’s Daughter at the Segal Centre, through Dec. 8. Written by Jesse Strong and directed by Emma Tibaldo, the WWII play was inspired by the family history of Montreal barber Gino Chiarella. 5170 Côte-Ste-Catherine, 1 p.m. & 8 p.m., $38/$35 seniors/$31 students & artists

Catch the open-studio AI/AR research exhibition Latent See while you still can. Tonight’s event is the finissage. Anteism Books (435 Beaubien W. #100), 7–9 p.m.

Snowbird Tiki Bar — which, in case you didn’t know, moved from its old Little Italy locations into the old Zoobizarre/Bar Félix on St-Hubert — is having a $1 Dumpling party, an encore by popular demand. Note that you can order a maximum of six at a time, with the purchase of a drink. 6388 St-Hubert, 7 p.m.–3 a.m.

Tonight through Saturday, Montreal dancer Benjamin Kamino presents an interdisciplinary dance/theatre piece Real’s fiction\dissonant_pleasures at the MAI. 3680 Jeanne-Mance, 8 p.m., $28/$22/$16 under 14

Montreal hip hop duo Heartstreets play a headlining set at Théâtre Fairmount. 5240 Parc, 8 p.m., $15, all ages

