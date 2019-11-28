Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

Nov 2019

  • Alexia Gourd
  • Antigone
  • Corridor
  • Danny Bhoy
  • Fabrikate
  • Half Moon Run
  • L'Express
  • M for Montreal
  • Midway
  • Roland Emmerich
  • Sophie Deraspe

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Heartstreets. Photo by Juliette Lossky

to do list

Here’s what to do in Montreal today

by CultMTL

To-Do List: Thursday, November 28

Tableau d’Hôte Theatre presents Winter’s Daughter at the Segal Centre, through Dec. 8. Written by Jesse Strong and directed by Emma Tibaldo, the WWII play was inspired by the family history of Montreal barber Gino Chiarella. 5170 Côte-Ste-Catherine, 1 p.m. & 8 p.m., $38/$35 seniors/$31 students & artists

Catch the open-studio AI/AR research exhibition Latent See while you still can. Tonight’s event is the finissage. Anteism Books (435 Beaubien W. #100), 7–9 p.m.

Snowbird Tiki Bar — which, in case you didn’t know, moved from its old Little Italy locations into the old Zoobizarre/Bar Félix on St-Hubert — is having a $1 Dumpling party, an encore by popular demand. Note that you can order a maximum of six at a time, with the purchase of a drink. 6388 St-Hubert, 7 p.m.–3 a.m.

Tonight through Saturday, Montreal dancer Benjamin Kamino presents an interdisciplinary dance/theatre piece Real’s fiction\dissonant_pleasures at the MAI. 3680 Jeanne-Mance, 8 p.m., $28/$22/$16 under 14

Montreal hip hop duo Heartstreets play a headlining set at Théâtre Fairmount. 5240 Parc, 8 p.m., $15, all ages

See our Music Listings for more concert and nightlife event options.
For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.