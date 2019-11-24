Here’s what to do in Montreal today

It’s the second to last day of the Salon du Livre bookfair at Place Bonaventure. 800 de la Gauchetière W., 9 a.m.–7 p.m., $9/$6
Bermudian dancehall star Collie Buddz plays Théâtre Corona with opener Keznamdi. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 7 p.m., $60
Intimate Mile End venue Ursa welcomes Toronto singer-songwriter Georgia Harmer and opener Belle Larsen opens. 5589 Parc, 7 p.m., $10/PWYC
For a night of experimental music and sound art, Mystery & Wonder Records presents the Too Many Names to List Weird Extravaganza at Bar le Ritz. 179 Jean-Talon W., 7:30 p.m., $20/$10
The 14th annual Gamiq music awards are going down at Café Campus, with performances by a stack of local acts including Naya Ali, Atsuko Chiba and Enfants Sauvages. (See the info about the afterparty at l’Esco here.) 57 Prince-Arthur E., 8 p.m., $30
