Here’s what to do in Montreal today

Rich Aucoin performs at O Patro Vys tonight with Petra Glynt

To-Do List: Friday, November 22

For the novelty of nighttime Dim Sum and karaoke, check out this event at Chinatown’s Restaurant Impérial. 998 St-Laurent, 6–9 p.m.

BBAM Gallery hosts the vernissage for Moduli, an installation of hundreds of toys made from found materials by Montreal artist Rupert Bottenberg. 808 Atwater, 7–11 p.m.

The great Rich Aucoin brings his Death tour to O Patro Vys, and if you’ve never had the pleasure of participating in one of this Halifax indie/electro-pop performer’s multisensory shows, this is the time! See our interview about the show and his latest album Release here. 356 Mont-Royal W., 9:30 p.m., $18.50

The Mundial festival wraps with Laylit, a party led by Montreal electronic duo Wake Island, featuring multiple permutations of dance music from the Arab world. Wake Island themselves will DJ at tonight’s event at Ausgang Plaza, alongside Saphe. 6524 St-Hubert, 9:30 p.m., $7/$10

Montreal’s Brown Family — aka brothers Snail Kid and Jam from hip hop acts Dead Obies and K6A/Alaclair Ensemble, respectively, and their reggae musician dad Robin Kerr — launch their second album Brown Baby Gone as part of the M for Montreal music festival. Le Ministère (4521 St-Laurent), 10 p.m., $20

