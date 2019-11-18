Here’s what to do in Montreal today

Experimental author Gail Scott is in town for the launch of the reissue of her classic feminist novel Heroine. She’ll be in conversation with Geneviève Robichaud. 176 Bernard, 7–9 p.m.

Monty Python alumnus John Cleese — still funny despite a dodgy stance on Brexit — takes a look at global dysfunction in Why There Is No Hope, tonight at Théâtre St-Denis. 1594 St-Denis, 7:30 p.m., $59–$352.43 (four price points)

Indie rock singer-songwriter Angel Olsen is on tour in support of her latest record All Mirrors. Opening is Vagabon. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $49.75

The 15th edition of experimental music night No Hay Banda, copresented by Suoni per il Popoloand CKUT, is going down at la Sala Rossa with Mári Mákó, Rippleganger and Navid Navab and Maya Kuroki. 4848 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $12

