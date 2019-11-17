Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

Nov 2019

  • Alexia Gourd
  • Antigone
  • Corridor
  • Danny Bhoy
  • Fabrikate
  • Half Moon Run
  • L'Express
  • M for Montreal
  • Midway
  • Roland Emmerich
  • Sophie Deraspe

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Automatic

to do list

Here’s what to do in Montreal today

by CultMTL

To Do List: Sunday, November 17

Cat lovers or anyone in the market for gifts destined for the cat people in their lives should get to the Eglise St-Enfant Jésus for the sixth edition of le Salon des Artist-o-Chats, with feline art and decor by over 40 local artisans. 5035 St-Dominique, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., free 

Antonio Park’s Concordia-adjacent Asian brasserie Kampai Garden marks its third anniversary with an All You Can Eat Dumplings and Fried Rice event, with $4 saké bombs to boot. 1616 Ste-Catherine W., 5 p.m.

If you own or feel like running out to buy Dinner for Everyone: 100 Iconic Dishes Made 3 Ways (available for a 20 per cent discount) and preparing a dish before dinnertime, you can haul it over to la Petite Drawn & Quarterly for their recurring Cookbook Club snack ’n’ chat. 176 Bernard, 6 p.m., free

Brooklyn-based cold wave/minimal synth act Black Marble plays Bar le Ritz with openers Automatic. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8:30 p.m., $17/$20

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.