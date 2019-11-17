Here’s what to do in Montreal today

Cat lovers or anyone in the market for gifts destined for the cat people in their lives should get to the Eglise St-Enfant Jésus for the sixth edition of le Salon des Artist-o-Chats, with feline art and decor by over 40 local artisans. 5035 St-Dominique, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., free

Antonio Park’s Concordia-adjacent Asian brasserie Kampai Garden marks its third anniversary with an All You Can Eat Dumplings and Fried Rice event, with $4 saké bombs to boot. 1616 Ste-Catherine W., 5 p.m.

If you own or feel like running out to buy Dinner for Everyone: 100 Iconic Dishes Made 3 Ways (available for a 20 per cent discount) and preparing a dish before dinnertime, you can haul it over to la Petite Drawn & Quarterly for their recurring Cookbook Club snack ’n’ chat. 176 Bernard, 6 p.m., free

Brooklyn-based cold wave/minimal synth act Black Marble plays Bar le Ritz with openers Automatic. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8:30 p.m., $17/$20

