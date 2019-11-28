Here are Montreal’s best Black Friday deals

Every year, more Montreal retailers jump on the Black Friday/Cyber Monday bandwagon, getting in on the shopping craze that goes down annually the day after Thanksgiving in the U.S. It’s not a holiday for us, but lots of local shops are offering substantial deals. Here are some of our faves:

Centre Hi-fi

Audiophiles in the market for speakers, receivers and high-end headphones will want to get to Centre Hi-fi (or their website) TODAY (Thursday, Nov. 28) for their deals on speaker brands like Totem, Kef and Mission, along with “door crasher” discounts on an Onkyo receiver ($600 down from $1,050) and a Focal home theatre soundbar ($600 down from $1,920). They’re also selling 55-inch 4K smart TVs for as low as $622.

Best Buy

Best Buy‘s Black Friday sale kicks off online at 9 p.m. TONIGHT, Thursday, Nov. 28, and in-store tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 29 at 6 a.m., offering savings of $100 to over $1,000 on everything from laptops to TVs to fridges.

Ikea

Through Sunday, Dec. 1, the Swedish home/furniture overlords are offering 20 per cent off a variety of items, from fridges to TV stands, lightbulbs to mattresses, as well as $1 traditional breakfasts at their in-store restaurant. On Black Friday only, Ikea Family members can benefit from a $300 reduction on the Friheten sectional sofa (ie. $500 down from $800).

Hudson’s Bay

The Bay‘s downtown store is opening at 7 a.m. for Black Friday, while other locations will open at 8 p.m. The first 200 people in line will receive a $20 gift card and first dibs at 50 per cent off deals on women’s fashion from brands including Karl Lagerfeld Paris and Calvin Klein Sportswear, “up to 50 per cent off” discounts on select watches, women’s winter accessories and men’s London Fog boots and buy one/get one free deals on men’s dress shirts and ties from Arrow, Kenneth Cole, Michael Kors and Tommy Hilfiger. There are MANY other deals available in store and online through the weekend and the Bay is offering free shipping for all online orders placed on Black Friday.

Toys R Us

Almost everything inside the walls of Toys R Us is on sale, with discounts ranging from 15 to 60 per cent. There are tons of items being sold at half price, from brands like Nerf, V Tech, Hot Wheels, Pokémon, Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol, Play Doh and Leap Frog. You can of course shop online, but the brick and mortar toy store experience is a trip. (There are also 20 to 40 per cent off deals at Babies R Us.)

H&M

H&M members will get 20 per cent off everything in store and online, and you can still sign up today to enjoy tomorrow’s discount.

Uniqlo

Though this is online-only because Montreal still has no brick and mortar store, Japanese retailer Uniqlo has a range of mark-downs through Dec. 1.

Holt Renfrew

Upscale department store Holt Renfrew also has 40 per cent off deals on items from a variety of designers.