Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

Nov 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Life

Here’s what to do in Montreal today

by CultMTL

Montreal’s To Do List for Monday, November 11.

Porn lecture, anyone? Concordia presents a talk by U of T associate prof Patrick Keilty entitled Uncatalogued: A Porn Archive’s Risky Arrangements, about the politics of digital infrastructures in the porn industry. John Molson Building (1450 Guy), 6–8 p.m., free

Also at Concordia, but at the Loyola campus in NDG, Dr. Ronald Mallett from the University of Connecticut talks about the Real Science of Time Travel. This is a free event with free food and kombucha at the afterparty. 7141 Sherbrooke W., 6–11 p.m., free

Classic-country cover band the Firemen play yet another gig at le Ritz, one more opportunity for fans to catch an acclaimed band of local heavy-hitters playing a style of music that’s increasingly hard to see live. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., price unlisted

At Casa del Popolo, catch the ambient improv (and post-apocalyptic concept) of Halifax four-piece New Hermitage, the chamber folk of Stefani Bondari and the oud soundscapes of François Zaidan. 4873 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $15/PWYC

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.

Posted in Life

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.